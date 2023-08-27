SPL 2023: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors, Match 7: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 7th game of the 2023 Saurashtra Premier League is about to unfold between Gohilwad Gladiators and Kutch Warriors on August 27. The game will be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and is expected to commence at 7 PM IST.

Gohilwad Gladiators ranks second in the points table with 2 wins in 2 games. Their NRR currently stands at an impressive high of +0.525. The team will be riding high on confidence after completing convincing victories against Halar Heroes and Sorath Lions.

Kutch Warriors rank 3rd in the points table with 1 win out of 2 games. Their NRR stands at +0.642. They started off their campaign on a positive note thumping Sorath Lions by 30 runs. In their second encounter, the side went down to Zalawad Royals by a whopping 7 wickets.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Match Details:

Match: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors, 7th T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 27, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Pitch Report

The Rajkot pitch is ideal for batting. Moreover, relatively smaller boundary dimensions coupled with a lightning-quick outfield will provide the batters with ideal conditions suited for their stroke play.

Scoring can be particularly easy against the new ball as it comes nicely onto the bat. Besides, with no lateral movement on offer, bowlers have a hard time containing the flow of runs here at this venue.

With an average first-innings score of nearly 170, it is safe to assume that the pitch will be a graveyard for the bowlers.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Weather Report

We expect the weather to be moderately sunny with a substantial presence of could cover.

Temperatures throughout the day will be pleasant hovering between 33 C and 36 C with only 10% probability of an imminent shower.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Predicted Xl

Gohilwad Gladiators

Probable Xl

Prerak Mankad(c), Krishnakant Pathak, Niket Joshi, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela(w), Raxit Mehta, Siddhant Rana, Saurya Sanandiya, Kabir Patel, Yuvraj Chudasama, Maurya Ghoghari

Kutch Warriors

Probable Xl

Aryandev Jhala, Samarth Vyas, Kevin Jivrajani, Jyot Chhaya, Parswaraj Rana, Luckyraj Vaghela, Yash Gadadhariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Krunal Karamchandani, Kushang Patel, Ramesh Padiyachi

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Prediction

Gohilwad Gladiators and Kutch Warriors have looked very impressive so far in the tournament. Gohilwad Gladiators have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament, while Kutch Warriors have only been defeated once.

It becomes quite difficult to predict an obvious winner here. However, we back Gohilwad Gladiators to maintain their winning streak in this upcoming match.

Prediction: Gohilwad Gladiators to win the match.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website