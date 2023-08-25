SPL 2023: Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals, Match 4: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the Saurashtra Premier League will feature a clash between Halar Heroes and Zalawad Royals on August 25. The game will be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and will commence at 7 PM IST.

Harlar Heros looked very scratchy with the bat in their last game and could only muster 142 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Jay Gohil top-scored for his side with a fluent 42 (31) while Sammar Gajjar played a cameo of 34 (22) lower down the order.

However, they put up a very spirited performance with the ball as Pranav Karia and Sammar Gajjar shared five wickets between them while going at just 5.75 runs per over. But the Gohilwad Gladiators held their nerve and had just enough in the tank to get over the finish line.

Meanwhile, Zalawad Royals are yet to open their account and will be playing their first game of the tournament on Friday.

Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals Match Details

Match: Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals, Match 4, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 25, Friday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals Pitch Report

The Rajkot pitch is very good for batting, with the new ball coming nicely onto the bat. There is not much movement off the surface and the batters can hit through the line right from ball one. The slow bowlers and wrist spinners can expect to extract some turn and bounce to keep the batters guessing.

The average first innings score in domestic T20 competitions on this ground is 164.

Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals Weather Forecast

The weather on Friday will be moderately sunny, with a few clouds here and there. While the temperature could rise to 33 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature will be a comfortable 26 degrees Celsius. It is going to be a partially winding day as wind speeds are expected to reach around 10 km/hr. The chances of rain are currently at 11%.

Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals Probable Xls

Halar Heroes

Probable Xl

Jay Gohil, Hetvik Kotak, Parth Chauhan, Snell Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Neel Pandya, Divyaraj Chauhan, Jainik Solanki, Ruchit Ahir, Smit Patel

Zalawad Royals

Probable Xl

Chirag Pathak, Kishan Parmar, Sheldon Jackson, Chetan Sakariya, Aezaz Kothariya, Dev Dand, Jyortir Purohit, Devendra Poriya, Parth Bhut, Amit Ranjan, Harmesh Somaiya

Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals Prediction

Halar Heroes were very ordinary with the bat in the last game, which ultimately led to their downfall. If the Zalawad Royals can put up a good bowling performance, they should be confident of their chances.

Prediction: Zalawad Royals to win the match.

Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website