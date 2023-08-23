SPL 2023: Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions, Match 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Saurashtra Premier League will be played between Kutch Warriors and Sorath Lions on Thursday, August 24. The game will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7pm IST.

As per the SPL 2023 schedule, each team will play the other sides once in a round-robin format. The top two teams in the standings after the league stage will advance to the SPL 2023 final.

Sorath Lions and Kutch Warriors had a disappointing season last time around, finishing fourth and fifth respectively. Both teams only managed to salvage one victory and were blown away on all fronts.

This time around, Kutch Warriors and Sorath Lions will be looking to start afresh and brush off their disappointing campaign.

Match Details:

Match: Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions, 2nd T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 24, Thursday, 7pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is ideal for both batting and bowling. While the pitch is fresh, the ball comes onto the bat nicely which makes stroke-making very effortless.

But as the game goes on, the wicket starts to get sluggish which can bring slower bowlers into the equation. The spinners can get enough purchase from the surface if they bowl in the right areas.

The average first innings score batting first is 169 and the teams batting first have won on fewer occasions (3) as opposed to teams batting second (6).

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Weather Report

The weather on Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures ranging between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius. It is going to be a very windy day as wind speeds are expected to soar to 30 km/hr. The chances of rain are currently down to 20%.

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Predicted Xl

Kutch Warriors

Probable Xl

Dharmendra Jadeja, Yash Gadadhariya, Samarth Vyas, Hiten Kanbi, Harvik Desai, Jyot Chhaya, Kushang Patel, Satyam Khamrai, Parshwaraj Rana, Dharam Changela, Yuvraj Shinol.

Sorath Lions

Probable Xl

Chirag Jani, Manav Chothani, Prasham Rajdev, Devang Karamta, Tarang Gohel, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Yuvraj Singh Dodiya, Suresh Padiyachi, Viharsinh Jadeja, Prashant Gohel, Jay Chauhan.

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Prediction

Both teams are pretty much on par with each other. Since it is the early stage of the tournament, an obvious winner is hard to predict. But according to our best estimate, Sorath Lions may get the better of Kutch Warriors, who endured a disastrous campaign last time around.

Prediction: Sorath Lions to win the match.

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website