SportsJig Premier League T20: Crackers Cricket Club - Selection Trials 

SportsJig announces selection trials for team Crackers Cricket Club for the upcoming Sportsjig Premier League T20 Season 2.

The trials will be held on 3rd Nov 2018 at Air India Ground Santacruz East. Selected Players will be asked to pay Rs. 9900/- (Inclusive of GST) to register themselves in the league.

Registered players will play minimum six matches and maximum nine league matches against teams from across Mumbai.

So hurry up and grab the opportunity to be a part of the cricket league with professional cricket experience!

For registration in the selection trials, click: https://goo.gl/B5ayYj

Registration Ends on Thursday, 01 Nov. 18 11:01 pm

Contact No. 9920818022

Email: sudhir.halankar@jigserv.com

Website: m.sportsjig.com

Terms & Conditions:

--Participants need to carry their own kit.

--Ball will be provided on the location.

--Registration through app only will be valid.

--Once a player gets selected he will get to play Min 6 league matches + 2 playoffs matches (*qualifying teams only)

--9900/- will be registration fee payable once a player gets selected.

--Player need to be above 15 years of age.

--Reporting time 6:50 AM

About the league:

SportsJig Premier League T20 is an initiative that has been taken to provide highly competitive season ball cricket match experience to players as part of a larger vision to bring together more and more cricket enthusiasts onto the field and help them pursue their passion for cricket.

The league will see participation from 8 teams played over a period of 13 weekends and is an open tournament where any good season ball Cricket Team can participate. This also includes a corporate or a club team.

Players that are not part of any club/team are also invited to participate in the league by attending the selection trials conducted by SportsJig for the league.