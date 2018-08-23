SPLT20 - SportsJig Premier League T20 - Season 2

SportsJig App FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 41 // 23 Aug 2018, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SportsJig Premier League T20 - Season 2

The long-awaited season of Mumbai Cricket is almost here & so is SPLT20, the cricket league that created all the buzz last year!

After the grand success of SPLT20 season 1, the league is back to recreate the experience, thrill & action!

SportsJig Premier League T20 - Season 2 will be hosted by SportsJig from 24th Nov 2018 to 24th Feb 2019.

This initiative has been taken to provide highly competitive Season Ball Cricket Match experience to players as part of a larger vision to bring together more and more cricket enthusiasts onto the field and help them pursue their passion for cricket.

The league will see participation from 8 teams played over a period of 13 weekends and is an open tournament where any good season ball Cricket Team can participate. This also includes a corporate or a club team.

Players that are not part of any club/team are also invited to participate in the league by attending the selection trials conducted by SportsJig for the league.

Some of the Participating teams include:

1. Crackers Cricket Club

2. Powai Panthers

3. Wadala Warriors

4. Khar Knights

The winning team will be awarded a trophy and goodies. There will be awards for several categories like:

Individual Awards:

· Best Batsman

· Best Bowler

· Best Fielder

· Best Wicketkeeper

· Most Valuable Player

· Man of the match

· Man of the tournament

Team Awards:

· Winner

· Runner-up

The matches will be played at some of the best venues in Mumbai including

· Air India Ground

· Wilson Cricket Ground

& other similar grounds

1 / 2 NEXT