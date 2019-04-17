×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SRH bowlers restrict CSK to 132 for five

IANS
NEWS
News
5   //    17 Apr 2019, 22:43 IST
IANS Image
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis in action during the 33rd match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 17, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) A brilliant performance by bowlers helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) restrict Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a paltry 132/5 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Chennai's innings started slowly with openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis scoring just 14 runs in the first four overs. Both Bhubaneswar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed bowled superb lines and lengths and restrained batsmen from scoring.

But in the last two powerplay overs, both Watson and du Plessis hit some lusty shots and took the score to 41-0 at the end of six overs. Both the batsmen looked comfortable at the crease and collected boundaries at will.

But left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem broke the 79-run opening partenrship as he clean bowled Watson at 31 in the ninth over of the game. Vijay Shankar, included in the World Cup squad, celebrated his selection by sending du Plessis (45) to the hut in the next over.

Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu tried to steady the ship before star leg-spinner Rashid Khan trapped CSK stand-in skipper in front of the wickets. Two balls later, Kedar Jadhav (1) was also caught in front of the wickets, leaving CSK in a spot at 99-4 after 14 overs.

Sam Billings, included in the team in place of injured MS Dhoni, didn't trouble the scorers and became the victim of Ahmed.

Ravindra Jadeja (10*) and Rayadu (25*) struggled in the death overs on a slow Hyderabad pitch and they couldn't score many boundaries as the visitors would have liked. The SRH bowlers were disciplined towards the end of the innings and gave just 30 runs in the last five overs.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 132 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 45, Shane Watson 31; Rashid Khan 2/17)

Advertisement
IPL 2019, Match 33, SRH vs CSK: Preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK - Three things to look forward to
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 33, SRH vs CSK - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 33 | SRH vs CSK | SRH Must Break The Jinx Against CSK | Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 33, SRH vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 22, KXIP vs SRH: Match preview, key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 33, SRH vs CSK: 3 reasons why Chennai Super Kings will win
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 overseas Fast Bowlers who had a dream IPL debut last week
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 33
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 83/2 (9.3 ov)
LIVE
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 50 runs to won from 10.3 overs
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us