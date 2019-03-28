×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SRH, RR look to get campaign on track (Preview)

IANS
NEWS
News
31   //    28 Mar 2019, 12:16 IST
IANS Image
SunRisers Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) Having lost their opening game against Kolkata after dominating most of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to come back strongly against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Friday.

Both teams lost their opening games and what made matters worse was that just like SRH, the Royals too, were cruising till the 16th over of the chase before they lost the plot against Kings XI Punjab.

Even though KXIP skipper R. Ashwin's decision to ‘Mankad' RR batsman Jos Buttler shifted the focus from the game, what needs to be remembered is how the Royals' batsmen failed to score 39 runs in the last four overs -- a walk in the park in the T20 format -- when you have wickets in the bag.

Similarly, it was a game in the bag for SRH at the Eden Gardens after a brilliant display of batsmanship from former skipper David Warner on his return to the IPL. But the Sunrisers failed to defend 181 with Andre Russell (49* off 19) and Shubman Gill (18* off 10) taking the Knights home with two balls to spare.

Though what happened in the past must be kept aside and both teams need to look to start afresh. Having lost their first games, both teams will want to come back strongly and get their campaign back on track.

While the bowling is an area that SRH will look to correct, the Royals will want to ensure that they get their batting right.

Over-dependence on Buttler or skipper Ajinkya Rahane will not help as in a format like T20, it is important that everyone looks to contribute their bit with bat or ball.

All eyes will also be on SRH's regular skipper Kane Williamson and his recovery from injury. While he missed the first game and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the team, the Kiwi is expected to be fit for their first home game.

The wicket at the Uppal stadium should be a belter as has been seen over the years and it should be a quality display of slam-bang action come Friday.

Advertisement

Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K. Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019 Match 8 RR vs SRH: RR probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP - 3 things to look forward to
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One change which each team needs to make before their second game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2 | KKR vs SRH | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Flashback: RR vs KXIP
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: After a sub-par opener, the IPL is gaining momentum
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 25th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 4, RR vs KXIP: All the numbers and predictions that you need to know
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: One key player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH- All the numbers and predictions that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us