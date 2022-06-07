Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Australia A are all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka A for a multi-format series, starting on June 8. Both sides will compete in a two-match unofficial ODI series followed by a two-match unofficial Test series, which starts on June 14.

The first unofficial ODI will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The series will be played during Australia’s multi-format tour to Sri Lanka.

Peter Handscomb has been handed the responsibility of leading the Australia A side. The likes of Travis Head, Josh Philippe and Jhye Richardson are a part of the squad and will look to kick off the tour on a positive note.

The Sri Lankan A side have got some exciting players on their side. The likes of Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella will play a key part for the hosts. The Islanders will look to step up and use all their experience to start the unofficial ODI series on a winning note.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI, Australia A tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: 08 June 2022, Wednesday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club is slow in nature. It will assist spinners from both sides and the slow bowlers will play a vital role as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to be patient while batting on this wicket.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Probable XI

Pulina Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Sahan Arachchige, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Australia A

Probable XI

Nic Maddinson, Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson, Scott Boland, Mark Steketee, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Prediction

The Australian A side’s tour of Sri Lanka kicks off on June 8. The first unofficial ODI will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and both sides will come out hard to start the series with a win. A cracking encounter is on the cards.

Australia A look like a settled unit and are likely to come out on top in the first game.

Prediction: Australia A to win this encounter.

