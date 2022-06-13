Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The unofficial two-Test series between Sri Lanka A and Australia A will begin on June 14. The two Tests are scheduled to take place at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Test series follows the unofficial ODI series. Australia A won the first unofficial ODI comprehensively but Sri Lanka A bounced back to level the series. It was a high-scoring affair as the hosts chased down 313 in the penultimate over to win the game by four wickets.

They will look to carry forward the winning momentum to the Test series whereas Australia A will be hoping to kick start the series on a positive note.

The Sri Lanka A side will be led by Kamindu Mendis. They have included some exciting young players who have done well on the domestic circuit. They will be hoping to perform and grab national selectors’ attention. The likes of Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Josh Philippe will feature for the Australian A side.

They have put up a solid squad for the Tests and will look to perform to their potential in the opening game of the series.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test, Australia A tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: June 14, Tuesday – June 17, Friday, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium is slow in nature. New-ball bowlers might get some movement off the surface. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball tends to grip the surface. The batters need to be at their best to counter the spinners.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hambantota on the opening day of the game is expected to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. There in no rain predicted over the next four days. Expect a full game to be played.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Probable XI

Pabasara Waduge, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udana, Kamindu Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Udith Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Australia A

Probable XI

Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Nic Maddinson, Henry Hunt, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe (wk), Aaron Hardie, Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Prediction

The unofficial Test series between Sri Lanka A and Australia A will begin on June 14. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and the series promises to be a cracking one.

Australia A have a good balance to their side and expect them to kick off the series on a winning note.

Prediction: Australia A to win this encounter.

