Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens,1st One-Day: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka A are all set to take on Pakistan Shaheens in the first unofficial ODI of the three-match series on November 10, Wednesday. The match will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka A will enter this contest after two drawn games in the two-match unofficial Test series against Pakistan Shaheens. Kamil Mishara looked in outstanding touch for the hosts by scoring 217 runs in the four-day matches with a highest score of 98.

Sadeera Samarawickrama is another player to watch out for as he smacked an unbeaten 151 in one of the games. With the ball, Chamika Gunasekara had a six-wicket haul in the second match.

On the other hand, Pakistan Shaheens managed to dominate the majority of the two-match unofficial Test series but failed to grab wins. But they did have some positives from their performances. Saud Shakeel will continue to be their big match player with the willow.

On the bowling front, Naseem Shah was in brilliant form as he picked up nine wickets in four innings. With his poor bowling form in the white-ball format of late, he would be keen to improve his tally.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens, Match 1

Date and Time: November 10, 2021, Wednesday, 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Weather Report

There will be slight rainfall as per the forecast. We can expect heavy winds to assist pacers at the start of the innings. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Pitch Report

The pitches at Colombo are well known for assisting spinners in the middle overs. Pacers could have their fair share during the initial few overs as there will be lateral movement on offer.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Probable XIs

Pakistan Shaheens

Saud Shakeel will continue to lead the side with Haider Ali taking up a top order spot. Abdullah Shafique, an emerging star, is one of the batters to watch out for.

Probable XI

Saud Shakeel (c), Haider Ali, Abbas Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram

Sri Lanka A

Sri Lanka A have a lot of exceptional stars in their arsenal with one of them being Oshada Fernando, who is back after a long time. Sadeera Samarawickrama will lead the side and also keep wickets.

Probable XI

Kamil Mishara, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama (c) & (Wk), Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Mohamed Shiraz, Vishwa Fernando

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Prediction

Pakistan Shaheens look very strong on paper with equally balanced batting and bowling departments. We can expect them to bag their first win of the tour and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

