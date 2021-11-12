Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens, 2nd One-Day: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan Shaheens are all set to take on Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial ODI of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on November 13, Saturday.

After losing the toss, Sri Lanka A were forced to bat first and they were pretty poor with the willow as only three batters crossed the double-digit mark. Only skipper Kamindu Mendis performed well for the hosts with a 34-run knock, helping Sri Lanka A post 102 runs in 32.2 overs.

Sri Lanka A will need more collective performances to bag a big win in the upcoming encounter. Though their bowling looks a bit sorted, they need to do well with the willow to give their opponents a tough competition.

Pakistan Shaheens, led by Saud Shakeel, were impressive right from the first ball of the game. All they needed was 21.2 overs to chase down a meager total after losing just four wickets. Opener Omair Yousuf was brilliant with his 38-run knock.

Pakistan will be keen to continue the momentum going into the second One Day. If they win this encounter, they can seal the series with one more game to go.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens, Match 2

Date and Time: November 13, 2021, Saturday, 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Weather Report

There's a slight rainfall predicted in the forecast. With this being a day game, there will be a lot of humidity with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Pitch Report

The pitch looks conducive to pace bowlers in the initial and death overs. In the middle overs, spinners will take over the proceedings and it would be quite tough to bat on this surface.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Probable XIs

Pakistan Shaheens

Omair Yousuf was exceptional with the willow as an opener. However, he has to be tested in pressure situations. Saud Shakeel will lead the side while Naseem Shah will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel (c), Agha Salman (wk), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka A

Kamindu Mendis, the No. 3 batter and captain, looked in good touch with the willow. He needs more batters to support him in the middle overs. Ashian Daniel was exceptional with the ball.

Probable XI: Lahiru Udara (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Kamindu Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kalana Perera, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pakistan Shaheens are expected to continue their winning momentum in the second ODI. They have enough match-winners in both batting and bowling departments and a few of the experienced players will be the key for the visitors.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Naseem Shah take a hat-trick against Sri Lanka A? Yes No 0 votes so far