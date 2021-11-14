Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens, 3rd One-Day: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan Shaheens are all set to take on Sri Lanka A in the third unofficial ODI of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on November 15, Monday.

After being forced to bat first in the first game, Sri Lanka A could post only 102 runs in 32.2 overs. Kamindu Mendis with 34 runs and Sahan Arachchige with 23 runs did well with the willow for the hosts.

A complete no show from the Sri Lanka A batters was a completely interesting aspect to debate on as they know the conditions better than the visitors. They were keen to turn the tables in the final game after the second encounter ended without a result.

Pakistan Shaheens required very little effort to chase down the total set by Sri Lanka A. They needed just 21.2 overs to overcome the total after losing four wickets. Opener Omair Yousuf with 38 runs and Mohammad Taha with 19 runs top scored for the visitors.

Pakistan Shaheens are favorites to start the third game and would be eager to take on the inexperienced hosts and make it 2-0.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens, Match 3

Date and Time: November 15, 2021, Monday, 9:45 AM IST.

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Weather Report

There’s a thunderstorm prediction as per the forecast. With the second unofficial ODI getting abandoned, we should expect some persistent rain during this game as well.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Pitch Report

In the first ODI, the pitch seemed more conducive to pacers than spinners. However, spin bowlers will have their fair share as the wicket slows down. Batters need to spend some time before going for their shots.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Kamindu Mendis will have to continue where he left off in the first ODI. His knock will be valuable for Sri Lanka A in putting up a competitive total. Ashian Daniel looked impressive in the first One Day.

Probable XI: Lahiru Udara (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Kamindu Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kalana Perera, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando

Pakistan Shaheens

Pakistan Shaheens have impressive players with Abdullah Shafique opening the innings and Saud Shakeel taking over the No.3 spot and captaincy. Naseem Shah will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel (c), Agha Salman (wk), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pakistan Shaheens have a good blend of experienced and talented cricketers in their XI. If they continue their impressive performances, they are likely to end the series on a positive note by making it 2-0.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Kamindu Mendis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far