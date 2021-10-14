Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, 1st ODI: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh U-19 will tour Sri Lanka U-19 for a five-match ODI series commencing on Friday. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will play host to all five scheduled fixtures between the two outfits.

The series will serve as a preparation for the upcoming U-19 World Cup which is all set to be staged in 2022 in West Indies. Both sides will be looking to get some much-needed game time as they look to find the right combinations in lieu of the approaching World Cup.

The Bangladesh U-19 side has the edge over the Sri Lankan U-19 boys, with the former emerging victorious four times out of the previous five occasions that the sides have clashed, with one game being abandoned.

Bangladesh U-19 are in good form, claiming a 3-2 ODI series win over the visiting Afghanistan U-19 side in September. The hosts went on to win the only Test which followed the ODI series and will be riding high on confidence coming into this contest.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, 1st ODI

Date & Time: October 15, 2021 (Friday), 10:00 am IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has plenty of assistance for the pacers. There will be some movement on offer upfront and the quicks will enjoy bowling in these conditions. The onus will be on the top-order batters to negate the new-ball threat, settle in and do the bulk of the scoring.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Weather Forecast

The conditions on Friday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around the 29 degree Celsius mark when the game commences. There is a negligible chance of precipitation and one can expect an uninterrupted game.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U-19: Sadeesh Jayawardena, Pawan Pathiraja, Ryan Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Jeewaka Shasheen, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shavon Daniel, Malsha Tharupathi, Dunith Wellalage, Harindu Jayasekera.

Bangladesh U-19: Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Meherob Hasan, Golam Kibria, Ariful Islam, Mahfijul Islam Robin, Aich Mollah, Ashiqur Zaman, Mohiuddin Tareq, Naimur Rahman, Abdullah Al Mamun.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Match Prediction

While Sri Lanka U-19 does possess a formidable squad, Bangladesh U-19's previous record against them and their current form just cannot be discounted. Fans can expect the visitors to get off the mark in the series.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

