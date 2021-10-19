Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in the third match of a five-match ODI series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday, 20th October.

Having gone down in both the previous games, the visitors will have a point to prove, and will look to bounce back. The visitors suffered a narrow defeat in the second game, going down by one run.

Resilient batting by Sadeesh Jayawardena (58) and Pawan Pathiraja (51) ensured that the Sri Lankan side put up a modest total of 228 after batting first. Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 3rd ODI.

Date: 20th October 2021.

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium is a seamer-friendly one. The top-order batters will need to be up to the task and play out the new ball.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Weather Report

The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. Rain might hinder play during the day.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Sadeesh Jayawardena, Jeewaka Shahsheen, Shavon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Raveen De-Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Traveen Matthews, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh U19

Mofijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Meherob Hassan, Ariful Islam, Tahjibul Islam, Golam Kibria, Niamur Rahman, Ripon Mondon, Ashiqur Zaman.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction

The Sri Lankan side have hit a purple patch in the series, and are expected to win this game.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live-streaming and TV Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

