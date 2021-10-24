Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, 5th ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in the fifth ODI on October 25 at the Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium.

In the fourth ODI, the visitors, having won the toss, elected to bat first on what seemed to be a tricky surface.

Thanks to the batting performances of Meherob Hassan (71-ball 52) and Ariful Islam (67-ball 50), they managed to set a defendable 225-run target for the hosts to chase down. Dunith Wellalage was the star with the ball for Sri Lanka, claiming a four-wicket haul.

Chasing what was a tricky target, the hosts lost early wickets and looked in a dire state. A great batting effort from middle-order batter Raveen De Silva (100-ball 88) ensured Sri Lanka remained on track to chase down the target.

Sri Lanka held their nerve in what ended up being an edge-of-the-seat thriller, eventually winning the encounter by one wicket.

A three-wicket haul by Mushfik Hasan and two wickets from Ahosan Leon ensured the islanders did not make light work of the target. Despite the loss, the visitors would embrace these positives with open arms.

A cracker of a contest is on the cards as Sri Lanka push for a whitewash and the visitors look to prevent the humiliation.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 5th ODI.

Date: October 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 am IST

Venue: Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium assists the bowlers up top. The top-order batters need to be up to the task and negotiate the new ball.

Both sides will rely on their best batters and their ability to negotiate the movement.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Rain might cause substantial hindrance throughout the encounter.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Sadeesh Jayawardena, Jeewaka Shahsheen, Shavon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Raveen De-Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Traveen Matthews, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh U19

Mofijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Meherob Hassan, Ariful Islam, Tahjibul Islam, Golam Kibria, Niamur Rahman, Ripon Mondon, Ashiqur Zaman

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction

The Sri Lankan side have hit a purple patch and are expected to finish on top, as they seem to have the winning momentum.

The Bangladesh outfit will be looking to turn the tables and prevent a whitewash.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming and TV Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

