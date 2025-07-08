Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch history and ODI records

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the final match of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series on July 8. The series stands equal at 1-1 after both teams won a match each in Colombo.

Ad

Sri Lanka won the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium, while Bangladesh defeated the home team at the same venue in the second ODI. The third ODI will take place in Pallekele, which hosted a few matches in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Before the game gets underway at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of this venue.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records

This stadium has hosted 44 ODI matches so far, with the first one taking place back in the year 2011. Teams batting second have won 55.56% of the matches at this venue.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous ODI matches hosted by Pallekele:

ODI matches played: 44

Won by teams batting first: 16

Won by teams batting second: 25

Tied: 0

No result: 3

Highest individual score: 210* - Pathum Nissanka (SL) vs Afghanistan, 2024

Best bowling figures: 6/31 - Mitchell Johnson (AUS) vs Sri Lanka, 2011

Highest team total: 381/3 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2024

Lowest team total: 70 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 314/6 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2022

Ad

Average first innings score: 242.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch report for the third ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live from Pallekele ahead of the toss. Generally, batters have enjoyed scoring runs at this venue.

In 2024, Sri Lankan player Pathum Nissanka smashed a double century in an ODI against Afghanistan on this ground. Two years before that, the islanders chased down a 300+ target successfully against Afghanistan here.

Ad

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium last ODI match

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by three wickets via D/L method in the last completed ODI match at this venue. The Kiwis batted first and got bowled out for 209 despite a 76-run knock from Mark Chapman.

In response, Kusal Mendis' unbeaten half-ton helped Sri Lanka reach 210/7 in 46 overs. Spinner Michael Bracewell bagged four wickets in a losing cause for the visitors. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 210/7 (Kusal Mendis 74*, Michael Bracewell 4/36) beat New Zealand 209 (Mark Chapman 76, Maheesh Theekshana 3/31) by 3 wickets via D/L method.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️