Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series will kick off on July 2 with a clash at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium. The two nations recently battled in a Test series, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 1-0.

Sri Lanka will be keen to continue their winning momentum and register another series win over Bangladesh. It is pertinent to note that Bangladesh have not defeated Sri Lanka in an ODI on Sri Lankan soil after the year 2017.

Big names like Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman will be in action during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series. Before the first ball of the opening ODI is bowled, here's a look at the telecast channel and live-streaming details for this series.

SL vs BAN 2025 ODI series schedule (with match timings in IST)

Colombo will be the host for the first two ODI matches, while the third ODI match will happen in Pallekele. It is a three-match series, with all three games being day-night encounters, starting at 2.30 pm IST.

1st ODI: July 2, 2:30 pm IST - Colombo.

2nd ODI: July 5, 2:30 pm IST - Colombo.

3rd ODI: July 8, 2:30 pm IST - Pallekele.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series live streaming and TV channel details

FanCode and Sony LIV own the streaming rights for the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Fans residing in India can watch the series live on any of the two platforms.

Sony Sports Network owns the TV rights for the ODI matches. The match timings will clash with the India vs England Test match, which will also be live on Sony Sports channels in India. The broadcaster is likely to give priority to the Indian team's match and allot it more channels.

India: FanCode and Sony LIV (Live streaming), Sony Sports Network (TV).

