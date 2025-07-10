Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20I records

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the first T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on July 10. It is the opening game of the three-match T20I series.

This series will help both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh prep for the upcoming mega events in the T20I format. Sri Lanka have already defeated Bangladesh in Tests and ODIs on this tour, and they will aim to complete a clean-sweep.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will try to end the tour with at least one trophy. Before the first T20I begins in Pallekele, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and T20I records.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium T20I records

Pallekele has hosted 26 T20I matches so far, with the last one taking place in July 2024. Sri Lanka have a decent 10-9 win-loss record in the shortest format of the game at this venue.

Here are a few more crucial stats from the previous 26 matches hosted by the stadium in Kandy:

T20I matches played: 26

Won by teams batting first: 15

Won by teams batting second: 10

Tied: 0

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 145* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Best bowling figures: 6/16 - Ajantha Mendis (SL) vs Australia, 2011

Highest team total: 263/3 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Lowest team total: 88 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 178/2 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2012

Average first innings score: 162.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch report will be available a few minutes before the toss. The broadcasters will likely telecast the pitch report before the toss happens, with two experts analyzing the pitch in Pallekele.

In previous T20Is here, the pitch has suited slow bowlers and batters. Glenn Maxwell played an incredible knock of 145 at this venue in 2016, while mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis bagged six wickets on this ground in 2011.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium last T20I match

India defeated Sri Lanka in a memorable Super Over in the last T20I hosted by Pallekele. Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav's unbelievable bowling performance in the death overs helped India tie the game while defending a 138-run target.

India then won the Super Over to complete a 3-0 clean-sweep. Only three sixes were hit in that game between India and Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: India 137/9 (Shubman Gill 39, Maheesh Theekshana 3/28) beat Sri Lanka 137/8 (Kusal Perera 46, Rinku Singh 2/3) via Super Over.

