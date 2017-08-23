Sri Lanka vs India, 2017: Virat Kohli hints at changes for the 2nd ODI

Kohli is inclined towards retaining the playing XI from the first ODI.

Virat Kohli answers questions regarding the Indian squad ahead of the second ODI

What's the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli talked about the changes that can be brought in the Indian side ahead of the second ODI. He believes that the Indian squad might not require any alterations as the wicket in Balogolla is quite similar to that in Dambulla.

Kohli was asked if he wishes to make any major changes in his team. While stressing upon the need to change the squad for the second game he said, "Wicket similar to Dambulla. I don't see any reason to change team just after one game but any combination is possible."

In case you didn't know...

India registered a historic victory over Sri Lanka in terms of balls left to spare. India chased down the score in 28.3 overs and attained a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Despite a decent start from the Lions, they failed to maintain the momentum and fell prey to an astounding comeback by the Indian bowlers.

Earlier, the two teams also faced each other in a three-match Test series in which India whitewashed their hosts in their own backyard.

The details

Captain Kohli finds it pointless to speculate on changes that can be made in the squad right after one match.

He hailed both Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for their incredible performances in India's tour to Lanka so far. He stated that Pandya has the ability to swing both bat and ball which makes him an all-rounder thereby, making him extremely suitable for an inclusion the team. His consistency is a big asset for the Indian team.

He also mentioned that Bumrah is a striking bowler. Having Bumrah on the side strengthens the bowling unit of the team. However, Kohli believes that the balance is maintained when they decide which is the best time to use either of them.

What's next?

India will next take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI scheduled to take place at Pallakelle on 24th August.

Author's take

The Men in Blue have had a fantastic run in Sri Lanka so far. Not only did they performe remarkably in every field to dominate the Islanders, but also went on to create one world record after another.

As far as changes in the squad are concerned, he may not include the most anticipated names such as Yuvraj Singh and others. However, the path seems smoother for the young players in the team. Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were very impressive in the first ODI and are likely to retain their spots in the team.