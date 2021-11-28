Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka and West Indies are set to lock horns in the second match of the two-game Test series from Monday, November 29 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

The Lankans, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, started the two-match Test series on a resounding note. The Islanders won the opening Test by 187 runs at the same venue.

The skipper set the tone for the game after he scored 147, laced with 15 fours, in the first innings. Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the Caribbean team after he picked up a five-wicket haul.

West Indies batters flattered to deceive to some extent as they conceded a massive 156-run first innings lead to their opponent. Kyle Mayers top-scored for them.

In their second innings, the Lankans played attacking cricket and declared their innings at 191 for four. Karunaratne, yet again, stole the show as he racked up 83. Angelo Matthews also lent him the apt support.

The 348-run target turned out to be a far cry for the West Indies. Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua da Silva scored half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain.

Lasith Embuldeniya ran through the Caribbean batting in the second innings with a five-wicket haul. The visitors need to put forth their A-game to have any chance of making a comeback.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Date and Time: November 29, 2021, Monday; 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Galle was a sporting one in the first Test. While the batters got runs, the bowlers also had their fair bit of say. Spinners are most likely to make hay.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clouds and thunderstorms are expected to be there during game time. The heavens may also open up, especially on the third day. An uninterrupted game may not be on the cards.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

The openers, Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka, are in impressive form. Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews are also in pretty good rhythm with the bat.

Lasith Embuldeniya was exceptional in the previous game. The onus will also be on the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Suranga Lakmal.

Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite has looked accomplished in the series and he needs to keep performing. Shai Hope has strained to find his feet for quite some time and needs to up the ante.

Roston Chase got a fifer in the first innings, but he needs some runs under his belt. Others need to step up as well.

Probable XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have always been a force to reckon with, especially in home conditions. Karunaratne and Co. looked in great rhythm in the first Test and should be able to win the second game as well.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

