Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On Tuesday, May 2, the second game of the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women ended in a no-result due to rain, with Sri Lanka Women managing to score 152/6 in 36.4 overs and Bangladesh not getting a chance to bat.

Chamari Athapaththu's 47 and Kavisha Dilhari's 30 were notable contributions to the score. Nahida Akter from the Bangladesh Women's team impressed with her bowling skills, taking three wickets for 24 runs.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI, SL-W vs BD-W

Date and Time: May 2nd, 2023, Tuesday, 9:30 am IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

P Sara Oval is widely acknowledged as a favorable pitch for batting. Nonetheless, it can also provide some assistance to bowlers, primarily spinners.

Due to its slow and low nature, fast bowlers may find it difficult to extract significant bounce from the surface. Spinners, on the other hand, can use the surface's grip and turn to their advantage, making them a potent threat.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the 2nd ODI on May 2nd indicates a cloudy morning with thunderstorms expected in some parts of the region. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody (WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kawiya Kavindi.

Bangladesh Women

Fatima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana ©, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mandal, Sultana Khan.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

On paper, both teams appear to have comparable abilities, and a closely-fought competition can be anticipated. Nevertheless, after examining their recent performances and squad makeup, it appears that Bangladesh Women could have a slight advantage over Sri Lanka Women.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win the second ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming Details and Channels List

