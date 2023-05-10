Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series. Tha Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the contest.

Sri Lanka looked the better of the two teams in the ODI series, but Bangladesh have fought back in the shorter format. On Tuesday, May 9, the Tigresses beat Chamari Athapaththu’s women by six wickets to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front after she stayed not out on 75 off 51 with seven fours and two sixes. On the back of her knock, Bangladesh chased down 146 with one ball to spare. Joty was also involved in a partnership of 71 runs for the fourth wicket with Ritu Moni.

Moni scored 33 off 23 with four fours before Anushka Sanjeewani ran her out. Udeshika Prabodhani finished with brilliant figures of 3-0-7-1, but she didn’t get a lot of support from her fellow Sri Lankan bowlers.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 145 for the loss of six wickets. The consistent Athapaththu racked up 38 runs quick runs off 28 balls with two fours and three sixes. Harshitha Madavi and Nilakshi de Silva scored 45 and 29 not out respectively.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd WT20I, Bangladesh Women tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: May 11, 2023, Thursday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the SSC in Colombo was a decent one for the batters. The track is expected to remain the same and hence, fielding first should be the way forward.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-80s.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c & wk), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kawya Kavindi

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (C & WK), Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Fariha Trisna

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Given how Bangladesh played the other day, it will be tough to write them off completely. Sri Lanka will also be looking to stage a comeback after losing the first game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube

