Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on July 7. India Women have already sealed the series as they lead 2-0.

India Women won the first ODI convincingly and arrived into the second ODI with an eye on a series victory.

The hosts needed to bring out their A-game to keep the series alive, which they failed miserably as the Women in Blue completed a comprehensive victory to seal the series on Monday itself.

Electing to bowl first, the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to knock over the Lankan side on 173 in 50 overs.

The opening batters in Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were up to the task as they both played brilliantly and put up an unbeaten stand of 174 to chase down the total in 25.4 overs.

With the 10-wicket win, India completed a series victory as the Lankan side didn't stand a chance in the game.

So far, the hosts have failed to fire in unison. They need to put up a much-improved performance in the final game of the series.

ICC Championship points are up at stake and they will have to be at their absolute best to grab those. The Indian Women will surely be eyeing a whitewash.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI, India Women tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: July 7, Thursday, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters can play their strokes freely.

The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may grip off the surface.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pallekele on Friday is expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Ama Kanchana remained unbeaten on 47 but lacked support from the other batters as they were bundled out on 173 in the second ODI. The bowlers failed to pick up a single wicket as they lost the game by 10 wickets.

Probable XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera

India Women

Renuka Singh starred with the ball for India as she finished with figures of 4/28 in her 10 overs to help her side knock over Sri Lanka on 173. An unbeaten stand between Shafali Verma (71*) and Smriti Mandhana (94*) helped them chase down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakawad, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Prediction

The Indian Women have been outstanding in the series so far. The Lankan Women have been outplayed in the series so far and will have to bring out their A-game to win.

India look a settled unit and it won't be a surprise if they whitewash the series on Thursday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

