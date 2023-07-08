Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The P Sara Oval in Colombo is set to be the host venue for the three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women.

Sri Lanka Women achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever bilateral series victory over New Zealand Women, winning the series 2-1. The series began with Sri Lanka Women securing their first victory through the DLS method. However, the Kiwi Women responded strongly in the next match, winning by a massive margin of 111 runs. Despite this setback, the hosts did not back down and made a powerful comeback in the third match to ultimately claim the series victory.

Chamari Athapaththu stood out as the highest run-scorer of the series, accumulating an impressive total of 248 runs. On the other hand, Sophie Devine led the charge for the Kiwi Women with 194 runs and three wickets. The bowlers also played a significant role, with Lea Tahuhu claiming the most wickets (5), closely followed by Sri Lanka’s Oshadi Ranasinghe (4).

While New Zealand Women have an undefeated record against the hosts in T20Is, the recent ODI series win has provided Sri Lanka Women with newfound confidence. They will aim to replicate their successful performance in the T20Is and continue their winning momentum.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, July 08

1st T20I - Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 10:00 AM

Monday, July 10

2nd T20I - Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 10:00 AM

Wednesday, July 12

3rd T20I - Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming details of the T20I series between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women is not available.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (WK), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (WK), Maddy Green (WK), Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

