Sri Lankan spinner Malinda Pushpakumara grabs 10 wickets in an innings in a FC game

Malinda Pushpakumara

Malinda Pushpakumara, the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner, bagged all 10 wickets in an innings while plying his trade in a domestic competition in Sri Lanka. Playing for the Colombo Cricket Club, Malinda Pushpakumara, who has played Test matches for the Lankans, achieved the feat against the Saracens Sports Club. By doing so, he helped his team in successfully defend a total of 349 in the fourth innings. The Saracens Sports Club were bowled out for a paltry 113 runs.

Pushpakumara took the new ball for CCC and bowled a marathon spell of 18.4 overs unchanged. A fourth innings Sri Lankan wicket is a paradise for spinners, something which worked in his favour greatly. He ended with a match haul of 16-110, figures any bowler dreams of.

Malinda Pushpakumara has been a domestic great for Sri Lanka but failed to perform at the international stage. He has amassed a staggering 715 wickets over his 123-match long first-class career at an average just a touch over 19. He began the match on 699 wickets. Despite having failed to forge a successful international career, Malinda Pushpakumara should be proud of the feats he has achieved at the domestic level. After all, few players can be proud holders of such records.

Apart from Malinda, three other bowlers have managed to achieve the feat. While Jim Laker and Anil Kumble managed to do it at the international stage, Zulfiqar Babar achieved it in a similar manner. Babar, the Pakistani left-arm spinner, took all 10 wickets in an innings while playing a domestic match for Multan in Pakistan in 2009-2010.

Jim Laker, the England off-spinner took 10-56 against Australia way back in 1956. Anil Kumble memorably achieved the feat against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, He ended up with match figures of 10 for 74 in 1999.

