St Gallen T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 24 (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the St Gallen T10 league so far.
  • The tournament is at an exciting stage, with all the teams looking to qualify for the semi-finals.
Kartik Iyer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 25 Jun 2020, 10:54 IST
ECS T10 St Gallen
ECS T10 St Gallen

The St Gallen T10 League 2020 is moving towards the business end of the tournament. All the teams are looking to seal their spot in the semi-finals that are slated to be played on 26th June.

Three of the teams - Olten CC, St Gallen CC and Zurich Crickets CC - have already played their six group stage encounters. The other four teams - Zurich Nomads CC, Winterthur CC, Power CC and Cossonay CC - have played 3 matches each and would be playing their final three group stage matches on 25th June.

While Olten CC are sitting pretty at the top of the points table having won all their six matches (and having already qualified for the semi-finals), Zurich Crickets CC are out of the reckoning after having lost all their six matches.

Zurich Nomads CC, Winterthur CC and Power CC would be looking to seal their spots in the semi-finals, all of whom have 4 points in their kitty. Cossonay CC, with 2 points to their credit, would be keen to move up the points table. St Gallen CC, on the other hand, would hope some of the teams above them to slip up on the net run rate to allow them to make it to the knockout rounds.

With the above qualification scenarios in mind, the St Gallen T10 league is set up for an exciting final day of league stage action.

St Gallen T10 Points table
St Gallen T10 Points table

St Gallen T10 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

St Gallen T10 - Most Runs
St Gallen T10 - Most Runs

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu of Olten CC is the top run-getter in the St Gallen T10 league to date. He has amassed 202 runs in the six matches he has played for the table toppers. These runs include a half-century and have come at an impressive strike rate of 204.04. He has also struck 22 sixes, the most in the tournament.

The second spot in the top run-scorers list is also held by an Olten CC player, Mohamed Shahid. He has to his credit 136 runs at a strike rate of 183.78. He has also struck a half-century and has sent the ball over the ropes 13 times.

Faheem Nazir of Zurich Nomads CC occupies the third spot in this list of maximum run-scorers. He has accumulated 110 runs in the three matches he has played at a strike rate of 189.65. With Zurich Nomads CC still to play three more league stage matches, he would be hoping to go to the top of the run-scoring chart.

Most Wickets

St Gallen T10 - Most Wickets
St Gallen T10 - Most Wickets

Shijo Joseph of Zurich Nomads CC is the top wicket-taker so far in the St Gallen T10 league. He has taken 7 wickets in just the three matches he has played. This includes a 4-wicket haul in a spell in which he conceded just 3 runs. With Zurich Nomads CC still to play 3 more matches, he would be looking to consolidate his position at the top of the wicket-taking chart.

Deesh Banneheka of Winterthur CC is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the St Gallen T10 league. His 6 wickets have come in just 2 matches and includes a 5-wicket haul. With Winterthur CC also yet to play three more matches, he could challenge Shijo Joseph for the top spot in the highest wicket-takers list.

Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Sheraz Sarwari and Malyar Stanikzai round off the list of top 5 wicket-takers with 6 wickets each. But with their teams having completed their league stage engagements, they would not get an opportunity to move up the wicket-taking chart in the group stage.

Published 25 Jun 2020, 10:54 IST
European Cricket Series - ECS T10 St. Gallen Zurich Nomads CC Olten CC Shijo Joseph Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu
