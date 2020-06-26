St Gallen T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 25 (Updated)

Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the St Gallen T10 league after the league stage.

The tournament has reached the critical knockout phase with the semi-finals and the final to be played on 26th June.

ECS T10 St Gallen

The St Gallen T10 League 2020 has now reached the business end of the tournament with the knockout matches to be played today. All the four semi-finalists would be looking to book their place in the all-important final, to be played later in the day.

Olten CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC are the four teams which have qualified for the semi-finals. Power CC, St Gallen CC and Zurich Crickets CC are the unfortunate teams to bow out of the tournament after the league stage.

Olten CC, who finished on top of the points table, will clash with Cossonay CC in the first semi-final of the day. This would be followed by the second semi-final that would feature Zurich Nomads CC and Winterthur CC, the teams who finished second and third on the points table.

The semi-finals would be followed by the 3rd place play-off between the losing teams of the first two matches of the day. The winning teams from the semi-finals would clash for all the all-important title in the final match of the day. All the four teams are thus assured to play two matches today.

Following is the points table of the St Gallen T10 League 2020 after the completion of the league stage matches.

St Gallen T10 Points Table

St Gallen T10 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

St Gallen T10 - Top run-scorers

Faheem Nazir of Zurich Nomads CC is the top run-getter of the St Gallen T10 league after the group stage matches. The left-handed opener has smashed 229 runs in the 6 matches he has played. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 187.7 and include 20 fours and 15 sixes.

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu of Olten CC is the second-highest run-scorer with 202 runs to his name. These runs include a half-century and have come at a whopping strike rate of 204.04. He has also struck 22 sixes, the most in the tournament.

Jai Sinh of Cossonay CC occupies the third spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 178 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 183.5. He is the only batsman to have struck 2 half-centuries in the league stages.

While Hassan Ahmad of Zurich Nomads CC would be hoping to leapfrog the top three run-scorers in the knockout stages, Asad Mahmood of Power CC would not get that opportunity as his team is eliminated from the tournament.

Most Wickets

St Gallen T10 - Highest wicket-takers

Deesh Banneheka of Winterthur CC is the highest wicket-taker after the group encounters of the St Gallen T10 league. He has scalped 11 wickets in just the 5 matches he played, which includes a 5-wicket haul. He has an outstanding economy rate of 7.3 as well.

Shijo Joseph of Zurich Nomads CC is at the second spot in the highest wicket-takers list. He has taken 8 wickets in five matches. This includes a 4-wicket haul in a parsimonious spell in which he conceded just 3 runs.

Noman Khan of Zurich Nomads CC and Diyon Johnson of Winterthur CC have both taken 7 wickets each with the former occupying the 3rd spot due to a slightly better average. Both the bowlers have been slightly expensive though, having conceded more than 11 runs per over.

Although Banneheka seems to be quite a bit ahead in the highest-takers list, the other bowlers would be hoping to dish out excellent performances in their remaining two matches to emerge as the top wicket-taker of the St Gallen T10 league.