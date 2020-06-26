×
St Gallen T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 25 (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the St Gallen T10 league after the league stage.
  • The tournament has reached the critical knockout phase with the semi-finals and the final to be played on 26th June.
Kartik Iyer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 26 Jun 2020, 09:40 IST
ECS T10 St Gallen
ECS T10 St Gallen

The St Gallen T10 League 2020 has now reached the business end of the tournament with the knockout matches to be played today. All the four semi-finalists would be looking to book their place in the all-important final, to be played later in the day.

Olten CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC are the four teams which have qualified for the semi-finals. Power CC, St Gallen CC and Zurich Crickets CC are the unfortunate teams to bow out of the tournament after the league stage.

Olten CC, who finished on top of the points table, will clash with Cossonay CC in the first semi-final of the day. This would be followed by the second semi-final that would feature Zurich Nomads CC and Winterthur CC, the teams who finished second and third on the points table.

The semi-finals would be followed by the 3rd place play-off between the losing teams of the first two matches of the day. The winning teams from the semi-finals would clash for all the all-important title in the final match of the day. All the four teams are thus assured to play two matches today.

Following is the points table of the St Gallen T10 League 2020 after the completion of the league stage matches.

St Gallen T10 Points Table
St Gallen T10 Points Table

St Gallen T10 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

St Gallen T10 - Top run-scorers
St Gallen T10 - Top run-scorers

Faheem Nazir of Zurich Nomads CC is the top run-getter of the St Gallen T10 league after the group stage matches. The left-handed opener has smashed 229 runs in the 6 matches he has played. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 187.7 and include 20 fours and 15 sixes.

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu of Olten CC is the second-highest run-scorer with 202 runs to his name. These runs include a half-century and have come at a whopping strike rate of 204.04. He has also struck 22 sixes, the most in the tournament.

Jai Sinh of Cossonay CC occupies the third spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 178 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 183.5. He is the only batsman to have struck 2 half-centuries in the league stages.

While Hassan Ahmad of Zurich Nomads CC would be hoping to leapfrog the top three run-scorers in the knockout stages, Asad Mahmood of Power CC would not get that opportunity as his team is eliminated from the tournament.

Most Wickets

 St Gallen T10 - Highest wicket-takers
 St Gallen T10 - Highest wicket-takers

Deesh Banneheka of Winterthur CC is the highest wicket-taker after the group encounters of the St Gallen T10 league. He has scalped 11 wickets in just the 5 matches he played, which includes a 5-wicket haul. He has an outstanding economy rate of 7.3 as well.

Shijo Joseph of Zurich Nomads CC is at the second spot in the highest wicket-takers list. He has taken 8 wickets in five matches. This includes a 4-wicket haul in a parsimonious spell in which he conceded just 3 runs.

Noman Khan of Zurich Nomads CC and Diyon Johnson of Winterthur CC have both taken 7 wickets each with the former occupying the 3rd spot due to a slightly better average. Both the bowlers have been slightly expensive though, having conceded more than 11 runs per over.

Although Banneheka seems to be quite a bit ahead in the highest-takers list, the other bowlers would be hoping to dish out excellent performances in their remaining two matches to emerge as the top wicket-taker of the St Gallen T10 league.

Published 26 Jun 2020, 09:40 IST
European Cricket Series - ECS T10 St. Gallen Zurich Nomads CC Olten CC Faheem Nazir Deesh Banneheka
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
European Cricket League 2020
Match 1 | Mon, 15 Jun
INC 71/5 (10 ov)
STO 70/4 (10 ov)
Indiska CC won by 1 runs.
INC VS STO live score
Match 2 | Mon, 15 Jun
SIG 95/3 (10 ov)
STO 61/5 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 34 runs.
SIG VS STO live score
Match 3 | Mon, 15 Jun
SIG 99/2 (10 ov)
INC 91/6 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 8 runs.
SIG VS INC live score
Match 4 | Mon, 15 Jun
ALZ 123/4 (10 ov)
SMI 44/7 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 79 runs.
ALZ VS SMI live score
Match 5 | Mon, 15 Jun
PF 99/6 (10 ov)
SMI 67/5 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 32 runs.
PF VS SMI live score
Match 6 | Tue, 16 Jun
ALZ 83/4 (10 ov)
KCC 84/3 (9.1 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 7 wickets
ALZ VS KCC live score
Match 7 | Tue, 16 Jun
PF *54/1 (5.2 ov)
STO
Match abandoned
PF VS STO live score
Match 8 | Tue, 16 Jun
ALZ
PF
Match abandoned
ALZ VS PF live score
Match 9 | Tue, 16 Jun
SMI 35/6 (5 ov)
INC 36/3 (4.5 ov)
Indiska CC won by 7 wickets
SMI VS INC live score
Match 10 | Tue, 16 Jun
SMI 66/3 (10 ov)
STO 68/3 (9.1 ov)
Stockholm CC won by 7 wickets
SMI VS STO live score
Match 11 | Wed, 17 Jun
PF 95/7 (10 ov)
INC 94/6 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 1 runs.
PF VS INC live score
Match 12 | Wed, 17 Jun
PF 103/5 (10 ov)
SIG 77/4 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 26 runs.
PF VS SIG live score
Match 13 | Wed, 17 Jun
SMI 77/6 (10 ov)
SIG 81/7 (9.2 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 3 wickets
SMI VS SIG live score
Match 14 | Wed, 17 Jun
SMI 47/7 (10 ov)
KCC 48/2 (5.4 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 8 wickets
SMI VS KCC live score
Match 15 | Wed, 17 Jun
KCC 103/6 (10 ov)
STO 76/2 (10 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 27 runs.
KCC VS STO live score
Match 16 | Thu, 18 Jun
STO 55/8 (10 ov)
ALZ 56/2 (4.5 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
STO VS ALZ live score
Match 17 | Thu, 18 Jun
ALZ 98/10 (9.4 ov)
INC 66/6 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 32 runs.
ALZ VS INC live score
Match 18 | Thu, 18 Jun
SIG 62/9 (10 ov)
ALZ 66/2 (6.2 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
SIG VS ALZ live score
Match 19 | Thu, 18 Jun
KCC 105/3 (10 ov)
SIG 67/6 (10 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 38 runs.
KCC VS SIG live score
Match 20 | Thu, 18 Jun
KCC 63/9 (10 ov)
PF 64/5 (9.2 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 5 wickets
KCC VS PF live score
Match 21 | Thu, 18 Jun
INC 65/7 (10 ov)
KCC 66/6 (9.5 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 4 wickets
INC VS KCC live score
Match 22 | Fri, 19 Jun
SIG 96/5 (10 ov)
KCC 84/9 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 12 runs.
SIG VS KCC live score
Match 23 | Fri, 19 Jun
PF 108/4 (10 ov)
ALZ 66/9 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 42 runs.
PF VS ALZ live score
Match 24 | Fri, 19 Jun
ALZ 97/3 (10 ov)
KCC 85/6 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 12 runs.
ALZ VS KCC live score
Final | Fri, 19 Jun
PF 123/2 (10 ov)
SIG 79/7 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 44 runs.
PF VS SIG live score
Match 1 | Mon, 22 Jun
ZNCC 133/5 (10 ov)
ZUCC 48/7 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 85 runs.
ZNCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 2 | Mon, 22 Jun
ZNCC 89/5 (10 ov)
OTC 91/4 (7.4 ov)
Olten CC won by 6 wickets
ZNCC VS OTC live score
Match 3 | Mon, 22 Jun
SGC 64/7 (10 ov)
OTC 67/0 (4.1 ov)
Olten CC won by 10 wickets
SGC VS OTC live score
Match 4 | Mon, 22 Jun
SGC 93/10 (9.3 ov)
ZUCC 75/5 (10 ov)
St Gallen CC won by 18 runs.
SGC VS ZUCC live score
Match 5 | Mon, 22 Jun
ZUCC 62/6 (10 ov)
WIC 66/2 (6.3 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 8 wickets
ZUCC VS WIC live score
Match 6 | Tue, 23 Jun
POCC 135/4 (10 ov)
ZUCC 88/4 (10 ov)
Power CC won by 47 runs.
POCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 7 | Tue, 23 Jun
OTC 149/4 (10 ov)
POCC 82/10 (9.4 ov)
Olten CC won by 67 runs.
OTC VS POCC live score
Match 8 | Tue, 23 Jun
SGC 79/7 (10 ov)
WIC 84/4 (8.3 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 6 wickets
SGC VS WIC live score
Match 9 | Tue, 23 Jun
ZNCC 112/6 (10 ov)
SGC 69/10 (9.3 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 43 runs.
ZNCC VS SGC live score
Match 10 | Tue, 23 Jun
SGC 84/7 (10 ov)
POCC 88/3 (8.3 ov)
Power CC won by 7 wickets
SGC VS POCC live score
Match 11 | Wed, 24 Jun
COCC 120/6 (10 ov)
ZUCC 56/8 (10 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 64 runs.
COCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 12 | Wed, 24 Jun
COCC 94/9 (10 ov)
OTC 97/8 (9.5 ov)
Olten CC won by 2 wickets
COCC VS OTC live score
Match 13 | Wed, 24 Jun
ZUCC 78/8 (10 ov)
OTC 81/4 (7.2 ov)
Olten CC won by 6 wickets
ZUCC VS OTC live score
Match 14 | Wed, 24 Jun
COCC 89/7 (10 ov)
SGC 90/3 (8.4 ov)
St Gallen CC won by 7 wickets
COCC VS SGC live score
Match 15 | Wed, 24 Jun
OTC 94/8 (10 ov)
WIC 75/8 (10 ov)
Olten CC won by 19 runs.
OTC VS WIC live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
ZNCC 154/1 (10 ov)
POCC 127/8 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 27 runs.
ZNCC VS POCC live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
ZNCC 122/4 (10 ov)
COCC 128/4 (9.5 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 6 wickets
ZNCC VS COCC live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
COCC 98/1 (10 ov)
POCC 103/2 (7.1 ov)
Power CC won by 8 wickets
COCC VS POCC live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
ZNCC 118/7 (10 ov)
WIC 89/7 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 29 runs.
ZNCC VS WIC live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
WIC 145/2 (10 ov)
POCC 90/8 (10 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 55 runs.
WIC VS POCC live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
WIC 79/7 (10 ov)
COCC 84/2 (8.2 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 8 wickets
WIC VS COCC live score
Match 22 | Today, 12:30 PM
Olten CC
Cossonay CC
OTC VS COCC preview
Match 23 | Today, 02:30 PM
Zurich Nomads CC
Winterthur CC
ZNCC VS WIC preview
Match 24 | Today, 05:30 PM
TBA
TBA
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 25 | Today, 08:30 PM
TBA
TBA
TBA VS TBA preview
