St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 25 // 17 Sep 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The St. Lucia Zouks will play their first home match of the 2019 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League against Barbados Tridents. The Zouks have managed to win only 1 of their first 4 matches, making their upcoming home stretch all the more important.

Their opponents, Barbados Tridents have also endured a poor start to their CPL 2019 campaign with just 1 win in 3 games. With both teams desperate to get back to winning ways, this encounter promises to be an entertaining one.

The home team will hope that Rahkeem Cornwall can fire once again with the bat, while the visitors' hopes rest on the shoulders of the experienced J.P. Duminy.

In the bowling department, Jason Holder and Sandeep Lamichhane hold the key for the Tridents while Fawad Ahmed will look to spin a web around the Barbados batsmen with his wily leg-breaks.

On that note, let us have a look at the telecast details of this CPL clash.

St. Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Date: 20th September 2019

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 5:30 am IST on the 21st of September

Advertisement

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.