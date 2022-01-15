STA vs HEA Prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Melbourne Stars will square off against Brisbane Heat in the 51st match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host this exciting contest.

Melbourne Stars suffered a loss against Adelaide Strikers in their previous fixture. Bowling first, the Stars did a good job of restricting the Strikers to 155. Sam Rainbird and Clint Hinchliffe picked up two wickets apiece.

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 132 in their 20 overs, falling short by 23 runs. Hilton Cartwright top-scored with 49 but lacked support from the other end. The Stars need to be on their toes while facing the Heat in their next encounter.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, lost to Adelaide Strikers in their last game. Batting first, the Strikers scored 161 in their 20 overs, losing four wickets. Will Prestwidge of the Heat scalped two wickets.

What followed was a disappointing performance from the batters as they were bundled out on 90, losing the game by 71 runs. The Heat will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their upcoming clash against the Stars.

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures and will be eager to gain some momentum with the business end of the tournament approaching. Time is running out for the two sides and they need to be at their best to move up the points table.

Can the Heat (HEA) beat the Stars (STA)?

Brisbane Heat have some exciting players on their side. They have, however, failed to fire in unison and, as a result, are placed in the bottom half of the table.

It has been a similar story for the Stars but the home conditions will certainly favor them. They will thus start as favorites on Sunday against the Heat.

The batters need to step up for the Heat to come out on top against Maxwell’s men or else a win for the Stars is certainly on the cards. The Melbourne Stars are expected to win against Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Chris Lynn to score a fifty? Yes No 6 votes so far