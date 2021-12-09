STA vs THU prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Stars will lock horns with the Sydney Thunder in the seventh match of the Big Bash League 2021. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne will host this exciting contest.

The Melbourne Stars have played one game so far in this edition against the defending champions Sydney Sixers, where they had a day to forget. The decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired for the Stars as the Sixers got off to a flier.

The Stars bowlers failed to make an impact as the Sixers posted a mammoth 213 on the board, losing four wickets. It was a daunting task ahead of the Stars and what followed was a disappointing showing from their batters as they were bundled out for 61 in 11.1 overs. Only two batters managed to get into double figures as they lost the game by 152 runs.

Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, got off to a winning start against Brisbane Heat in their opening game of the Big Bash League 2021. Skipper Chris Green won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers were brilliant in the first half as they restricted the Heat to 140.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets. He was well-supported by Gurinder Sandhu and Nathan McAndrew, who chipped in with two wickets apiece.

The Thunder had a shaky start to the chase but a solid partnership between Sam Billings and Alex Ross helped them chase down the total with 17 balls to spare. Sam Billings remained unbeaten on 45 and Ross on 61 as they won the game by seven wickets.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season. The Stars need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Thunder on Friday.

Can the Thunder (THU) beat the Stars (STA)?

The Thunder will be riding with confidence after getting off to a winning start to the competition. The Stars failed to live up to the expectations in their first game. It will be an uphill task for them to lift themselves after their defeat in their last fixture.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Sydney Thunder have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to win their fixture against the Melbourne Stars.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Glenn Maxwell to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far