Australia vs India 2018-19: Looking at the stats for the first match of an India-Australia series Down Under

The first Test match of the 2018-19 India tour of Australia is scheduled to be played between 6th & 10th December 2018. On that note, let us have a look at the history of the first Test match of a series whenever India have visited Australia.

Starting from 1947-48, India has toured Australia 11 times. They have a dismal record in the 1st Test matches played in these 11 series.

India have lost nine of those matches, and have managed to draw only two. So when the first Test match starts on 6th December 2018, the Indians will not only be looking for a winning start to the series, but also look to breaking the jinx of the first Test whenever they have visited Australia.

It's time now to take a look at the numbers.

520 - scored by India in the 1985 Adelaide Test is the highest innings total in the 1st Test match whenever India have toured Australia.

58 all out - by India in the 1947 Brisbane Test is the lowest innings total in the 1st Test.

Virat Kohli

379 - runs scored by Ricky Ponting of Australia is the most number of runs scored by a single batsman in all first Test matches between these two nations Down Under.

204 - Scored by Greg Chappell in the 1981 Sydney Test is the highest individual score by a player in an innings in the 1st Test.

6 - is the highest number of centuries scored in a single 1st Test whenever India has toured Australia. This was scored in the 2014 Adelaide Test; four of them were scored by the Aussies (2 by David Warner and 1 by Michael Clarke & Steve Smith each) and 2 by the Indians (both by Virat Kohli).

2 - is the number of times a batsman has scored a century in both the innings in the 1st Test Match. These were scored by Virat Kohli and David Warner in the 2014 Adelaide Test.

2 - is the most number of centuries scored by an individual player in the 1st Test Match whenever India has toured Australia. Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli and David Warner have all scored two centuries each.

4 - half-centuries scored by Ricky Ponting is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in the 1st Test Match whenever India has toured Australia.

256 - runs scored by Virat Kohli in the 2014 Adelaide Test Match is the most runs scored by a player in a single 1st Test match whenever India has toured Australia.

17 - wickets taken by Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan is the most number of wickets taken by a single bowler in all first Test matches whenever India has toured Australia.

8/106 - taken by Kapil Dev in the 1985 Adelaide Test is the best performance by a bowler in an innings in the 1st Test match whenever India has toured Australia.

12 - wickets taken by Nathan Lyon in the 2014 Adelaide Test is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in a single 1st Test match when India has toured Australia.

3 - is the most number of 5 wicket hauls in an innings taken by a single bowler in all 1st Test matches whenever India has toured Australia. Ernie Toshack, Kapil Dev and Nathan Lyon have taken 3 five-wicket hauls in an innings each.

12 - dismissals by Adam Gilchrist (1 stumping, 11 catches) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the 1st Test match whenever India has toured Australia.