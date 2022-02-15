Stats: Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

The Bangladesh women's team will make their debut in the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup. The side played their first ODI in 2011 against Ireland, which they won by 82 runs. They first tried to qualify for the World Cup in 2013 but were unsuccessful and again tried in 2017 with the same result.

The Bangladesh Women qualified for the 2022 World Cup on the basis of their ODI ranking. Before the start of their 2022 World Cup campaign let us look at some of the key stats of the team.

Key stats of Bangladesh women's team at ODI World Cups

211/9 against Pakistan in 2019 is their highest team total.

against Pakistan in 2019 is their highest team total. 60 all out against South Africa in 2012 is their lowest team total.

against South Africa in 2012 is their lowest team total. 893 runs scored by Rumana Ahmed is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Rumana Ahmed is the most number of runs scored by a player. 75 by Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed both against India in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed both against India in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player. 23 half-centuries have been scored by the Bangladesh players.

half-centuries have been scored by the Bangladesh players. 7 half-centuries scored by Fargana Hoque is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Fargana Hoque is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 142 runs scored by Rumana Ahmed against South Africa (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

runs scored by Rumana Ahmed against South Africa (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series. 45 wickets taken by Rumana Ahmed is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Rumana Ahmed is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 6/20 by Khadija Tul Kubra against Pakistan in 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Khadija Tul Kubra against Pakistan in 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player. 2 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Bangladesh players.

five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Bangladesh players. 11 wickets taken by Khadija Tul Kubra (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) and by Nahida Akter (Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2016/17) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

wickets taken by Khadija Tul Kubra (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) and by Nahida Akter (Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2016/17) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 17 dismissals by Nigar Sultana is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Nigar Sultana is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 4 dismissals by Nuzhat Tasnia against Pakistan in 2014 and by Nigar Sultana against South Africa and Pakistan in 2017 and 2021 respectively is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Nuzhat Tasnia against Pakistan in 2014 and by Nigar Sultana against South Africa and Pakistan in 2017 and 2021 respectively is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 6 dismissals by Nigar Sultana (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

dismissals by Nigar Sultana (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series. 15 catches by Rumana Ahmed is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Rumana Ahmed is the most number of catches taken by a player. 4 catches by Shukhtara Rahman (Bangladesh tour of India 2012/13) and by Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2016/17) is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar