Stats: Kieron Pollard becomes the 3rd batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
239   //    16 Mar 2019, 09:06 IST

Image result for Kieron Pollard in PSL 2019

Kieron Pollard has become the 3rd batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket

Pollard became the 3rd player to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket during the Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United on 15th March 2019. The hard-hitting right-handed batsman from West Indies scored a quick fire 37 off 21 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes to help Peshawar Zalmi post a massive total of 214 for 5.

Islamabad United scored 166 in 20 overs and Peshawar Zalmi won the match by 48 runs to qualify for the finals against Quetta Gladiators on 17th March 2019.

Pollard made his T20 debut in 2006 and has been playing for 13 years in this format. He has played for Adelaide Strikers, Barbados Tridents, Cape Cobras, Karachi Kings, Dhaka Gladiators, Melbourne Renegades, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, South Australia, ST Lucia Stars, Trinidad and Tobago, and Somerset.

Pollard has featured for West Indies in 55 T20I matches and scored 762 runs with the best score of 63*. He can destroy any bowling line up on its day.

In the Indian Premier League, Pollard has been playing for Mumbai Indians since 2010. So far, he has played 457 matches (413 innings) and has a best score of 104. Before this match, Pollard was on 8993 runs. In the T20 format, Pollard has scored 1 century and 45 half- centuries.

Brendon McCullum is the 2nd leading run-getter in T20 format with 9922 runs from 370 matches (364) innings and a best score of 158*. He has hit 7 centuries and 55 half- centuries. McCullum had the experience of playing in T20 leagues.

Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter in T20 format with 12318 runs. The explosive left-handed batsman has a record 21 centuries and 76 half- centuries in the shortest format. His ability to change the course of the game makes him a dangerous batsman.

