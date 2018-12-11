×
Stats: Perth Scorchers - the most successful team in Big Bash League

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
11 Dec 2018, 23:47 IST

Perth Scorchers are three-time Big Bash League champions.
Perth Scorchers are three-time Big Bash League champions.

One team that has absolutely dominated the Big Bash League (BBL) is the Perth Scorchers. In the 7 editions played till date, they have won the trophy thrice (2013-14, 2014-15 & 2016-17) and have made it to the finals on 5 occasions (most by any team playing in the BBL).

They are also the only team in the competition that has reached the semi-final stage in all the seven editions. In fact, the first time a BBL final did not feature Perth Scorchers was only in the fifth edition in 2015-16. Their performance in the BBL can be summarised as shown below.

2011-12: Finalist. Lost the finals against Sydney Sixers.

2012-13: Finalist. Lost the finals against Brisbane Heat.

2013-14: Winners. Defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the finals.

2014-15: Winners. Defeated Sydney Sixers in the finals.

2015-16: Semi-Finalist. Were defeated by Melbourne Stars in the semi-finals.

2016-17: Winners. Defeated Sydney Sixers in the finals.

2017-18: Semi-Finalist. Lost to Hobart Hurricanes in the semi-finals.

It is time to take a look at some of the stats that helped the Perth Scorchers becoming such a dominant team in the BBL.

1421 runs scored by Shaun Marsh is the most number of scored by a player playing for Perth Scorchers.

112 by Craig Simmons against Sydney Sixers is the highest individual score by a player playing for Perth Scorchers.

3 centuries have been scored by Perth Scorchers players. Two of them have been scored by Craig Simmons and one by Michael Klinger.

13 half-centuries have been scored by Shaun Marsh, the most by a Perth Scorchers player.

412 runs scored by Shaun Marsh in the 2012-13 BBL is the most number of runs scored by a Perth Scorchers player in a single edition of BBL.

53 wickets taken by Andrew Tye is the most number of wickets taken by a Perth Scorchers player.

5/23 by Andrew Tye against Melbourne Stars is the best bowling performance in an innings by a Perth Scorchers player. It is also the only instance of a Perth Scorchers player taking a 5 wicket haul.

16 wickets taken by Andrew Tye in the 2017-18 BBL is the most number of wickets taken by a Perth Scorchers player in a single edition of BBL.

26 catches taken by Adam Voges is the most number of catches taken by a Perth Scorchers player.

3 catches taken by Alfonso Thomas against Sydney Thunder is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Perth Scorchers player.

9 catches taken by Ashton Turner in 2016-17 is the most number of catches taken by a Perth Scorchers player in a single edition of BBL.

24 dismissals by Sam Whiteman (Ct- 18, St- 6) is the most dismissals by a Perth Scorchers wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Tom Triffitt (Ct- 5) against Melbourne Renegades is the most dismissals in an innings by a Perth Scorchers wicket-keeper.

10 dismissals by Sam Whiteman (Ct- 8, St- 2) in 2014-15 is the most dismissals by a Perth Scorchers wicket-keeper in a single edition of BBL.

