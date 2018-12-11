Stats: Previous numbers from the 2nd Tests of a series whenever India's toured Australia

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most number of runs

10th December 2018 will mark a momentous day for Indian cricket. On this day, the Indians achieved something that they have been trying since 1947. Their win in the opening Test was the first time an Indian team has managed to win the first Test of a series, whenever they have visited Australia.

This team, led by Virat Kohli, will look forward to carrying their form in the second Test to be played from 14th to 18th December 2018 at Perth.

What has been the history of the 2nd Tests played whenever the Indian team toured Australia? Let us take a look.

Australia lead India 7-1 with 3 draws in the 2nd Test of a series whenever India has toured Australia. The last time India won the second Test in Australia was back in 2003.

548 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most by any batsman in the 2nd Test of a series whenever India toured Australia.

329 scored by Michael Clarke in 2011 is the highest individual in an innings by a batsman in the 2nd Test Match of a series whenever India toured Australia. It is also the most number of runs scored by a player in the 2nd Test of a series.

26 centuries have been scored in the second Test of a series whenever India toured Australia. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Michael Hussey, Bob Simpson & Ricky Ponting have scored the most number of centuries with 2 each.

51 half-centuries have been scored in the second Test of a series whenever India toured Australia.

18 wickets taken by Bruce Reid is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in the 2nd Test Match of a series whenever India toured Australia.

7/66 by Graham McKenzie in 1967 is the best bowling performance in an innings in the 2nd Test of a series whenever India toured Australia.

12 wickets taken by Bruce Reid in 1991 are the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in a match in the second Test of a series whenever India toured Australia.

13 5-wicket hauls have been taken in the second Test of a series whenever India toured Australia. Bruce Reid, Brett Lee & Bishen Singh Bedi have the most number of 5-wicket hauls with 2 each.

12 dismissals by Brad Haddin (catches: 12) - the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the second Test of a series whenever India toured Australia.

6 dismissals by Brad Haddin in 2014 - the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in the second Test of a series whenever India toured Australia.

9 dismissals by Brad Haddin in 2014 - the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match in the second Test of a series whenever India toured Australia.

