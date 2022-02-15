Stats: Sri Lanka at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Sri Lanka's best performance at a Women's World Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 1997. They have appeared in six World Cup tournaments. The Lankans have played 35 matches in the World Cup and have a record of 8 wins, 26 losses and 1 no result.

Some of the key stats of the Sri Lankan players at the World Cup are mentioned below:

Key stats of Sri Lanka women's team at ODI World Cups

282/5 against India in the 2013 World Cup is their highest team total.

57 all out against Australia in the 2005 World Cup is their lowest team total.

509 runs scored by Chamari Athapaththu is the most number of runs scored by a player.

178* by Chamari Athapaththu against Australia at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.

1 century has been scored by their players at the World Cup.

17 half-centuries have been scored by the Sri Lankan players at the World Cup.

4 half-centuries scored by Chamari Athapaththu is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

311 runs scored by Chamari Athapaththu in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

24 wickets taken by Chamani Seneviratna is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/6 by Thalika Gunaratne against West Indies in the 1997 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.

11 wickets taken by Chamani Seneviratna in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

12 dismissals by Thanuga Ekanayake is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Thanuga Ekanayake in the 1997 and the 2000 World Cup and by Dilani Manodara in the 2013 Worl Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.

9 catches by Chamari Athapaththu is the most number of catches taken by a player.

5 catches by Chamari Athapaththu in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

