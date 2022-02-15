×
Stats: Sri Lanka at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Chamari Athapaththu has been the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the World Cup.
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Modified Feb 15, 2022 07:16 PM IST
Feature

Sri Lanka's best performance at a Women's World Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 1997. They have appeared in six World Cup tournaments. The Lankans have played 35 matches in the World Cup and have a record of 8 wins, 26 losses and 1 no result.

Some of the key stats of the Sri Lankan players at the World Cup are mentioned below:

Key stats of Sri Lanka women's team at ODI World Cups

  • 282/5 against India in the 2013 World Cup is their highest team total.
  • 57 all out against Australia in the 2005 World Cup is their lowest team total.
  • 509 runs scored by Chamari Athapaththu is the most number of runs scored by a player.
  • 178* by Chamari Athapaththu against Australia at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.
  • 1 century has been scored by their players at the World Cup.
  • 17 half-centuries have been scored by the Sri Lankan players at the World Cup.
  • 4 half-centuries scored by Chamari Athapaththu is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
  • 311 runs scored by Chamari Athapaththu in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
  • 24 wickets taken by Chamani Seneviratna is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
  • 4/6 by Thalika Gunaratne against West Indies in the 1997 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.
  • 11 wickets taken by Chamani Seneviratna in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
  • 12 dismissals by Thanuga Ekanayake is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
  • 5 dismissals by Thanuga Ekanayake in the 1997 and the 2000 World Cup and by Dilani Manodara in the 2013 Worl Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.
  • 9 catches by Chamari Athapaththu is the most number of catches taken by a player.
  • 5 catches by Chamari Athapaththu in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

