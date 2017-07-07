Stats: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds while chasing

Another day and another milestone ticked off by Virat Kohli.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 07 Jul 2017, 02:54 IST

No player now has more ODI centuries in chases than Virat Kohli (18)

When it comes to ODIs, Virat Kohli seems to be rewriting the record books for fun. Having had a quiet series hitherto, the Indian captain turned the form book on its head as he brought up his 28th ODI century which helped him break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds while chasing during the fifth ODI against West Indies at Jamaica.

The 28-year-old, who already holds the record for most ODI hundreds in successful chases, now also holds the record for most hundreds in chases after overtaking the Indian legend’s mark of 17 centuries. While the Master Blaster took 232 innings to get to the mark, Kohli has 18 tons in ODI run chases from just 102 innings.

Chasing 206 in the fifth ODI against West Indies, Kohli’s match-winning not only helped him claim the world record but also ensured India sealed the series 3-1 after they won by eight wickets with 79 balls to spare.

Just last month, the Indian captain broke the record for being the fastest to 8,000 ODI runs and he just added another world record to his kitty after producing a match-winning century in the decider against Jason Holder’s West Indies.

The century was also Kohli’s 28th ODI century, equalling Sanath Jayasuriya, which means that now only two players have more ODI tons than him. Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the world record for most ODI tons (49) and Ricky Ponting (30) are next on Kohli’s sights as he continues his path towards global domination.

In the history of ODI cricket, which has seen over 3900 ODIs being played, only six players have got into double digits in terms of most centuries in ODI run chases. Only two, Kohli and Tendulkar, have managed to score more than 15 while chasing.

Among the top ten, India holds the top two spots but have no other player in the list. West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka along with India have two players each while Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa all have one player who features on this list.

Here is the complete list of the top ten players with most ODI hundreds while chasing:

Most centuries in ODI run chases