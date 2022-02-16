Stats: West Indies Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

West Indies women made their first appearance in ODIs against England in 1979. They are the only team apart from Australia, England, New Zealand and India to reach the final of the World Cup. But apart from that result, they have mostly stayed in the bottom half of the table.

They have played a total of 195 ODIs till date and have a record of 87 wins, 99 losses, 3 ties and 6 no results.

Let's look at some of the team's key stats.

Key stats of West Indies women's team in ODIs

368/8 against Sri Lanka in 2013 is their highest team total.

against Sri Lanka in 2013 is their highest team total. 41 all out against England in 2008 is their lowest team total.

against England in 2008 is their lowest team total. 5147 runs scored by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of runs scored by a player. 171 by Stafanie Taylor against Sri Lanka in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Stafanie Taylor against Sri Lanka in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player. 14 centuries have been scored by the West Indies women.

centuries have been scored by the West Indies women. 7 centuries by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of centuries scored by a West Indies player.

centuries by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of centuries scored by a West Indies player. 36 half-centuries scored by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 857 runs scored by Stafanie Taylor at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

runs scored by Stafanie Taylor at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series. 174 wickets taken by Anisa Mohammed is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Anisa Mohammed is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 7/14 by Anisa Mohammed against Pakistan in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Anisa Mohammed against Pakistan in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player. 10 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the West Indies players.

five-wicket hauls have been taken by the West Indies players. 6 five-wicket hauls taken by Anisa Mohammed is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.

five-wicket hauls taken by Anisa Mohammed is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player. 29 wickets taken by Afy Fletcher at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

wickets taken by Afy Fletcher at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 102 dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 14 dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series. 62 catches by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of catches taken by a player. 11 catches by Stafanie Taylor at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 Hayley Matthews at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 each is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

