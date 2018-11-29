×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Important Stats From Women's Big Bash League

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
15   //    29 Nov 2018, 15:21 IST

Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer in the WBBL
Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer in the WBBL

The fourth edition of the Women's Big Bash League is scheduled to start from December 1, 2018. It is a domestic T20 league of Australia for women cricketers which was first played in 2015-16.

The league comprises of 8 teams - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

The teams from Sydney has won all the three editions of the WBBL: Sydney Thunder winning it in 2015-16 and Sydney Sixers winning the next two editions in 2016-17 and 2017-2018.

Sydney Sixers are also the only team to reach the finals of the WBBL in all the three editions. It would be interesting to see whether the teams from Sydney continue their dominance in the tournament or some other teams emerge as the contender for the trophy.

But before that happens, let us take a look at some of the stats of the WBBL.

1366 - runs scored by Ellyse Perry of Sydney Sixers is the most number of runs scored by a player in WBBL.

114 - runs scored by Ashleigh Gardner of Sydney Sixers is the highest individual score in WBBL.

5 - is the total number of centuries scored in the WBBL.

40 - sixes hit by Sophie Devine of Adelaide Strikers is the most number of sixes hit by a player in WBBL.

14 - half-centuries hit by Beth Mooney of Brisbane Heat is the most number of half-centuries hit by a player in WBBL.

50.57 - batting average by Meg Lanning is the best by any player in WBBL.

160 - Strike Rate by Katelyn Pope of Adelaide Strikers is the best strike rate by a player in WBBL

70 - wickets taken by Sarah Aley of Sydney Sixers is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in WBBL.

5/15 - by Molly Strano of Melbourne Renegades is the best bowling performance by a bowler in an innings in WBBL.

5.50 - bowling average by Carly Leeson of Sydney Sixers is the best bowling average in WBBL.

6 - is the best strike rate in WBBL. Both Carly Leeson and Jenny Taffs have a strike rate of 6.

3.86 - by Smriti Mandhana of Brisbane Heat is the best economy rate in WBBL.

7 - maiden overs bowled by Marizzane Kapp of Sydney Sixers is the most number of maiden overs bowled by a bowler in WBBL.

28 - catches taken by Elyse Villani of Perth Scorchers is the most number of catches taken by a player in WBBL.

47 - dismissals by Alyssa Healy of Sydney Sixers is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in WBBL.

3 - Indian players have played in the WBBL - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Veda Krishnamurthy.



Topics you might be interested in:
Women's Big Bash League 2018-19 Sydney Sixers Women Ellyse Perry Smriti Mandhana
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur set to play in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks in Big Bash League history
RELATED STORY
3 Indian women who have played in the WBBL
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Lamichanne signs for Big Bash League 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Big Bash League can challenge the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling spells of all time in the Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League: Revisiting all the past winners
RELATED STORY
BKT Industries become first-ever subcontinent group to...
RELATED STORY
5 aspects where Big Bash is better than IPL 
RELATED STORY
Root to join Buttler at Thunder in Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
| Tomorrow, 11:40 PM
Perth Scorchers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
PRS-W VS HBH-W preview
| Sat, 01 Dec, 02:50 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Sydney Sixers Women
MLS-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sat, 01 Dec, 11:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
ADS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Sun, 02 Dec, 02:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Sydney Thunder Women
MLR-W VS SYT-W preview
| Fri, 07 Dec, 08:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Perth Scorchers Women
SYS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 03:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Stars Women
HBH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 03:10 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
MLR-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 03:50 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Perth Scorchers Women
BRH-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 08:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
SYS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 11:30 PM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Stars Women
HBH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 09 Dec, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
ADS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Sun, 09 Dec, 03:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Brisbane Heat Women
SYT-W VS BRH-W preview
| Fri, 14 Dec, 11:00 PM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
ADS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 08:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Sixers Women
HBH-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 11:00 PM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 11:10 PM
Sydney Thunder Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
SYT-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sun, 16 Dec, 02:50 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Sixers Women
HBH-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sun, 16 Dec, 03:10 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Brisbane Heat Women
MLR-W VS BRH-W preview
| Tue, 18 Dec, 01:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Perth Scorchers Women
HBH-W VS PRS-W preview
| Wed, 19 Dec, 03:45 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women
BRH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Fri, 21 Dec, 02:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
SYT-W VS HBH-W preview
| Fri, 21 Dec, 03:20 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
MLS-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sat, 22 Dec, 12:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
SYS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Sat, 22 Dec, 08:30 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
PRS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Sun, 23 Dec, 02:50 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Stars Women
ADS-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 23 Dec, 03:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
SYS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Sun, 23 Dec, 06:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
PRS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Mon, 24 Dec, 03:15 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
SYT-W VS HBH-W preview
| Wed, 26 Dec, 11:45 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
PRS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Thu, 27 Dec, 03:50 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
SYS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Fri, 28 Dec, 03:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
SYS-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sat, 29 Dec, 02:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
PRS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sat, 29 Dec, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Stars Women
MLR-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 30 Dec, 02:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
PRS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sun, 30 Dec, 02:50 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Brisbane Heat Women
HBH-W VS BRH-W preview
| Mon, 31 Dec, 01:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Brisbane Heat Women
HBH-W VS BRH-W preview
| Mon, 31 Dec, 02:50 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Sixers Women
ADS-W VS SYS-W preview
| Tue, 01 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
MLS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Wed, 02 Jan, 03:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Sydney Sixers Women
SYT-W VS SYS-W preview
| Thu, 03 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
MLR-W VS HBH-W preview
| Sat, 05 Jan, 03:00 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women
SYT-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sat, 05 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
BRH-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sun, 06 Jan, 02:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Sixers Women
PRS-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sun, 06 Jan, 03:00 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women
SYT-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 06 Jan, 05:00 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
BRH-W VS MLR-W preview
| Tue, 08 Jan, 02:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
SYT-W VS MLR-W preview
| Tue, 08 Jan, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
ADS-W VS HBH-W preview
| Wed, 09 Jan, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
ADS-W VS HBH-W preview
| Thu, 10 Jan, 02:50 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women
BRH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sat, 12 Jan, 01:20 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Perth Scorchers Women
ADS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 12 Jan, 02:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
MLR-W VS HBH-W preview
| Sat, 12 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Sydney Thunder Women
BRH-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sun, 13 Jan, 01:20 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
PRS-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sun, 13 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Sydney Sixers Women
MLR-W VS SYS-W preview
| Mon, 14 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Sydney Sixers Women
MLS-W VS SYS-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Sat, 19 Jan, 03:10 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Sat, 19 Jan, 08:10 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sat, 26 Jan, 03:10 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us