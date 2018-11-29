Important Stats From Women's Big Bash League

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 15 // 29 Nov 2018, 15:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer in the WBBL

The fourth edition of the Women's Big Bash League is scheduled to start from December 1, 2018. It is a domestic T20 league of Australia for women cricketers which was first played in 2015-16.

The league comprises of 8 teams - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

The teams from Sydney has won all the three editions of the WBBL: Sydney Thunder winning it in 2015-16 and Sydney Sixers winning the next two editions in 2016-17 and 2017-2018.

Sydney Sixers are also the only team to reach the finals of the WBBL in all the three editions. It would be interesting to see whether the teams from Sydney continue their dominance in the tournament or some other teams emerge as the contender for the trophy.

But before that happens, let us take a look at some of the stats of the WBBL.

1366 - runs scored by Ellyse Perry of Sydney Sixers is the most number of runs scored by a player in WBBL.

114 - runs scored by Ashleigh Gardner of Sydney Sixers is the highest individual score in WBBL.

5 - is the total number of centuries scored in the WBBL.

40 - sixes hit by Sophie Devine of Adelaide Strikers is the most number of sixes hit by a player in WBBL.

14 - half-centuries hit by Beth Mooney of Brisbane Heat is the most number of half-centuries hit by a player in WBBL.

50.57 - batting average by Meg Lanning is the best by any player in WBBL.

160 - Strike Rate by Katelyn Pope of Adelaide Strikers is the best strike rate by a player in WBBL

70 - wickets taken by Sarah Aley of Sydney Sixers is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in WBBL.

5/15 - by Molly Strano of Melbourne Renegades is the best bowling performance by a bowler in an innings in WBBL.

5.50 - bowling average by Carly Leeson of Sydney Sixers is the best bowling average in WBBL.

6 - is the best strike rate in WBBL. Both Carly Leeson and Jenny Taffs have a strike rate of 6.

3.86 - by Smriti Mandhana of Brisbane Heat is the best economy rate in WBBL.

7 - maiden overs bowled by Marizzane Kapp of Sydney Sixers is the most number of maiden overs bowled by a bowler in WBBL.

28 - catches taken by Elyse Villani of Perth Scorchers is the most number of catches taken by a player in WBBL.

47 - dismissals by Alyssa Healy of Sydney Sixers is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in WBBL.

3 - Indian players have played in the WBBL - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Veda Krishnamurthy.