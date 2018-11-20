Statistical analysis of WT20Is between Australia and Windies

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 40 // 20 Nov 2018, 23:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Aussies will be out for revenge against the Windies, who defeated them in the final of the 2016 Women's World T20

The first semifinal encounter of the ICC Women's World T20 will be a repeat of the 2016 Women's World T20 Final - Australia vs West Indies.

On paper, it is a one-sided comparison with Australia winning 8 of their previous 9 encounters and West Indies winning one. Last time these two teams met was in the final of the 2016 Women's World T20. That time, it was the Windies who came out on top.

It was also the first time they managed to defeat Australia in a T20 match. This time, Australia will be out for revenge and the West Indies will be looking forward to continuing from where they left off the last time.

Out of their 9 encounters, 5 have been in the World T20s, with Australia winning 4 and the Windies 1.

Let us take a look at what the numbers say:

312 - the number of runs hit by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies. The most by any player in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

78 - hit by Stafanie Taylor is the highest individual score by a player in an innings in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

12 - the total number of half-centuries hit in Australia West Indies WT20Is. Both Aussies and the Windies players have hit 6 each.

4 - the total number of half-centuries hit by Stefanie Taylor in Australia West Indies WT20Is. It is the most number of half-centuries hit by a player in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

31 - the total number of sixes hit in Australia West Indies WT20Is. 16 have been hit by the Windies and 15 by the Aussies.

3 - the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings. This has been hit by Jess Jonassen & Hayley Matthews both from Australia.

6 - the most number of sixes hit by a player in Australia West Indies WT20Is. This was hit by Deandra Dottin of the West Indies.

11 - wickets by Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

5/22 - taken by Julie Hunter of Australia is the best bowling performance by a bowler in an innings in Australia West Indies WT20Is. It is the only instance that a bowler has taken 5 wickets in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

3 - the total number of maiden overs bowled in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

160/4 - scored by Australia is the highest team score in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

74/9 - scored by West Indies is the lowest team score in Australia West Indies WT20Is.

2 - the most number of Player of the Match award won by a player in Australia West Indies WT20Is. Stafanie Taylor (WI), Ellyse Perry (Aus) & Jess Jonassen (Aus) have won the award twice.