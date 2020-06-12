Steve Waugh's manager raises funds for India's physically challenged cricketers

Steve Waugh has often lent his philanthropic arm to India.

India's physically challenged cricketers have found assistance from Steve Waugh’s manager all the way from Australia.

As per a report in Mid-Day, 30 cricketers of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) will be awarded Rs 5,000 each today as part of a fundraising campaign initiated by Harley Medcalf, who manages the former Australian captain.

Last month in Australia, Medcalf started a campaign to support PCCAI cricketers, and has so far raised AUD 3,550. They plan to help at least a hundred physically challenged cricketers, and Waugh himself will be joining the campaign few months later.

Steve Waugh's manager gives statement

"I was travelling to India in January with Steve Waugh [for his photo book, The Spirit of Cricket—India] where we met a group of physically challenged cricketers in Delhi. I was so impressed by how they approach life, the way they play their cricket and how passionate and enthusiastic they were. Steve described them as not being physically challenged but instead enabled in every way. That was an apt description. They play tough and hard. They have a pretty strong approach to the game, which was impressive,” Harley Medcalf told Mid-Day.

Steve Waugh's manager also said:

“We even got to know some of the cricketers as we spent two to three hours with them. It was fascinating. And as individuals, they were quite inspiring. I am drawn to people who are passionate," he added.

India has a couple of associations for physically challenged cricketers. Last year, an Indian team run by AICAPC – All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged, won a T20 disability series in England and are the current world champions. They were awarded a cash prize of rupees two lakhs each by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Steve Waugh has often lent his philanthropic arm to people in India and is currently also working on a photo book which will capture the spirit of cricket in India.