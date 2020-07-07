×
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 6 (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka league after Day 1 of the action.
  • After the opening day, Nacka CC and Djurgardens IF Cricketforening are sitting atop Group A and Group B respectively.
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 07 Jul 2020, 10:19 IST
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League

The Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 had its first day of action on 6th July, with the five teams from Group A displayed their wares yesterday along with three teams from Group B. The ten teams are divided into two groups of five each, and the other two teams would be playing their first match of the league stages today, on July 7.

Nacka CC are the early frontrunners in Group A, having won both their matches on 6th July to occupy the top spot in the group with four points in their kitty. They got the better of Stockholm Tigers in their first match and followed that with a win against SaltsJobaden CC.

Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 is the other team to have won a match in Group A, having defeated Spanga United CC in their only encounter on the opening day. They are in the second spot in the group with 2 points to their name.

Spanga United CC, SaltsJobaden CC and Stockholm Tigers are yet to register a point after having lost their respective matches on 6th July.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening is sitting atop the points table in Group B with 2 points in their bag. They won their only match on the first day against Stockholm Super Kings and are above the vanquished team in the points table on net run rate.

Stockholm Super Kings also have 2 points to their name with a win against Stockholm International Cricket Club apart from their loss to Djurgardens IF Cricketforening.

While Stockholm International Cricket Club lost their only match on 6th July, Marsta CC and Varmdo CC would be playing their opening encounter when they face off against each other in the first match on 7th July.

With two teams from each group supposed to make it through to the semi-finals, we still have plenty of action in store in the league stages. Following are the team standings in the two groups after the first day of matches in the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 -

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group A Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Group B Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkryka League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Run-scorers
Khalid Azizi of Nacka CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020. He has amassed 72 runs in the two matches he has played. Azizi is one of only two batsmen to have struck a half-century and has a highest score of an unbeaten 53 runs. Although he has smashed 13 boundaries, he did not hit a single maximum in his two innings.

Khurshed Alam of Saltsjobaden CC, the other batsman to have hit a half-century, occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He had also smashed an unbeaten 53 runs in the only match he played. He has an impressive strike rate of 176.66 and had struck 7 fours and a couple of sixes.

Zabihullah Niazy of Alby Zalmi CC U23 and Sohail Zahid of Nacka CC have both scored 47 runs so far, with the former placed at the third spot due to his superior average. Moreover, all his runs came in the solitary match he played while Zahid accumulated his runs in two innings.

With plenty of matches to come, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020.

Most Wickets

Stockholm T10 Botkryka League Highest Wicket-takers
Lemar Momand of Nacka CC is the highest wicket-taker after the opening day of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020. He took 5 wickets in the two matches he played with the best effort of 3/12. He is the only bowler to have taken a 3-wicket haul so far and has an impressive economy rate of 6.50 as well.

Praveen Marani of Stockholm Super Kings occupies the second spot in the highest wicket-takers list with 3 wickets in his kitty. He has 2/5 as his best bowling figures but the most commendable part has been his exceptional economy rate of 3.91.

Faisal Azeem of Spanga United CC, Zia Alozai of Alby Zalmi CC U23 and Bilal Muhammad of Stockholm International Cricket Club are among 6 bowlers who have taken 2 wickets on the opening day. Azeem is placed at the third position in the wicket-taking charts due to his unbelievable strike rate of 3.00 with both his wickets coming in the solitary over he bowled.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Stockholm T10 Botkryka League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.

Published 07 Jul 2020, 10:19 IST
