Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 9 (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka league after the group stage.
  • Nacka CC will face Marsta CC, and Djurgardens IF Cricketforening will take on SaltsJobaden CC in the two semi-finals.
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 10 Jul 2020, 09:53 IST
Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League
Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League

The Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020 has reached the decisive knockout stage of the tournament, with the champions to be crowned today. There are 5 matches scheduled on July 10 with the two semi-finals followed by the playoff for the 5th place, the bronze medal clash, and the all-important final.

Nacka CC finished on top of Group A with 8 points, having won all four group stage matches. SaltsJobaden CC took the second spot in the group with 6 points, winning against all the other opponents other than Nacka CC. The two teams have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020.

Spanga United CC, Stockholm Tigers and Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 finished with 2 points each, courtesy the solitary wins all of them registered in the group stage. Spanga United CC occupied the third spot due to their superior net run rate of -0.960 compared to Stockholm Tigers (-2.008) and Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 (-2.111).

Spanga United CC would be playing the 5th place playoff encounter today, while Stockholm Tigers and Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 do not have any matches to look forward to.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening occupied the top spot in Group B of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020. With three wins and a no result, they had 7 points in their kitty. Marsta CC finished at the second position in the group with 6 points, courtesy their 3 wins apart from the loss against Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, joining their conquerors in the semi-finals.

Stockholm Super Kings with 4 points, courtesy their two wins against Stockholm International Cricket Club and Varmdo CC, took the third spot in Group B and qualified for the 5th place playoff match.

Stockholm International Cricket Club and Varmdo CC with two and one point respectively brought up the rear in Group B and are eliminated from the tournament.

Nacka CC would be taking on Marsta CC in the first semi-final today, followed by the other semi-final between Djurgardens IF Cricketforening and SaltsJobaden CC. Stockholm Super Kings would be facing Spanga United CC for the 5th place in the subsequent encounter.

The losing semi-finalists would face each other in the bronze medal clash, followed by the all-important final of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020 between the winning teams of the two semi-finals.

Advertisement

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the completion of league matches in the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020 -

Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Group A Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Group A Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Group B Points Table
Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Group B Points Table

Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Highest Run-scorers
Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Highest Run-scorers

Faisal Azeem of Spanga United CC is the highest run-scorer of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. He has scored 113 runs in the four matches with a 34-run knock as his highest score. Azeem has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.25 with the help of 11 fours and 7 sixes.

Omran Zazai of Nacka CC occupies the second spot in the highest run-scorers list with 111 runs to his name. He has an excellent average of 55.50 and an unbelievable strike rate of 300.00. He has struck 12 sixes, the most in the tournament so far, apart from 6 fours.

Sohail Zahid, another player from Nacka CC, is at the third position in the top run-getters chart with 109 runs to his credit. These runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 209.61, and include 10 maximums and 7 boundaries. His unbeaten 55-run knock is also the joint-highest individual score of the tournament.

While Faisal Azeem will have only one opportunity to add to his run tally today, Zazai and Zahid will have two chances to leapfrog the Spanga United CC player in the highest run-scorers list. With the four semi-finalists playing two matches each today, any of the other batsmen could also emerge as the top run-getter of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020.

Most Wickets

 Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Highest Wicket-takers
 Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League Highest Wicket-takers

Serge Conein of Djurgardens IF Cricketforening continues to be the highest wicket-taker of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020. He has accounted for 8 wickets in the four matches he has played with a best figures of 3/7. Conein has also been quite parsimonious with an economy rate of 5.87.

Hamid Mehmood of Marsta CC occupies the second spot in the top wicket-takers list with 7 scalps to his credit. He has taken at least a wicket in every match with 2/8 as his best effort. Mehmood also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50.

Bilal Muhammad of Stockholm International Cricket Club and Lemar Momand of Nacka CC have both taken 6 wickets with the former placed at the third spot due to a superior strike rate of 6.00. Muhammad has taken a couple of wickets in each of the three matches he has played and has an economy rate of just 5.83.

With Stockholm International Cricket Club eliminated from the tournament, Bilal Muhammad would not get an opportunity to add to his tally of wickets. The other three bowlers in the top 4 positions would be fighting it out to emerge as the highest wicket-taker of the Stockholm T10 Botkyrka League 2020, with their teams playing a couple of matches today.

Published 10 Jul 2020, 09:53 IST
European Cricket Series - ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Nacka CC Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
