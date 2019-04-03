Stokes bats for ending child labour in Jaipur

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 40 // 03 Apr 2019, 19:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes in action during the 14th IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 2, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals and England all-rounder Ben Stokes have extended their support towards ending child labour, one of the key projects of the British Asian Trust (BAT) in the capital city of Rajasthan, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The Child Labour-Free Jaipur Initiative is a multi-stakeholder partnership set up with the support of the BAT with support from state and district authorities, local businesses and civil society to make Jaipur child labour-free.

Taking time out of the busy IPL season, Stokes visited Taabar, a shelter home for rescued child labourers, and watched a street play about child labour at Gyan Ashram School in Mansarovar.

The street play is part of a broad community awareness strategy to reduce child labour in Jaipur and work with businesses to increase the number of certified child labour-free products in the market.

At the school, Stokes interacted with students and presented them with Rajasthan Royals caps. Stokes personally invited some of them to watch the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Stokes quizzed children about their favourite cricketers, their dreams and aspirations; demonstrated his favourite cricket shots, and shared tips to become better cricketer.

After the visit Stokes said: "People need to come together to achieve lasting and sustainable positive change for children by reducing child labour, which will eventually help their families and community as a whole."

"These kids are the future. It's only logical that we try and create opportunities for them to lead a better life," he remarked.

Taabar, the shelter home, is BAT partner that supports children in difficult circumstances by providing community-based rehabilitation for rescued child labourers and other children in need of care and protection.