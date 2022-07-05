Strike League T20 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

The Strike League T20 2022 is set to commence on June 29, 2022, and will run till August 3. The tournament is organized by Northern Territory cricket with the aim of bringing out the talent and helping them develop.

The tournament will feature four teams, Desert Blaze, Northern Tide, City Cyclones, and Southern Storm. The teams will be playing T20 matches on Wednesday and 50-over matches on Sunday.

The tournament will be contested in a single round-robin style with a total of six league matches.

All the matches will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

Strike League T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings

Wednesday, June 29

Desert Blaze vs Northern Tide, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 6

City Cyclones vs Southern Storm, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 13

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 20

Southern Storm vs Desert Blaze, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 27

City Cyclones vs Desert Blaze, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, August 3

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm, 2:00 PM

Strike League T20 2022: Squads

Desert Blaze

Harshtik Bimbral, Jayden Goodwin, Max Bryant, Tom Kelaart, Charlie Kemp, Corey Kelly, Sam Rahaley, Tom O'Connell, Dhruv Kant (Wk), Caiden Eaton, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hanno Jacobs, Xavier Crone.

Northern Tide

Blake Macdonald, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jayllen Naganayagam, Josh Brown, Antum Naqvi, James Bazley, Sam Elder, Isaac Conway (WK), Raveesh Srivastava (WK), Charles Stobo, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tom Menzies, Wes Agar.

City Cyclones

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Brasher, Hugo Burdon, Tim Ward, Tom Jackson, Caelan Maladay, Coby Edmondstone, Nick Wheeler, Liam Blackford (WK), Andrew Richards, Jake Reed, Jordan Buckingham, Reiley Mark.

Southern Storm

Awad Naqvi, Bailey Capel, Charlie Bignell, Param Uppal, Sam Fanning, Bradley Hope, Hamish Martin, Jack Clayton, Michael Kudra (WK), Braden Taeuber, Josh Kann, Mitchell Owen, Toby Gray.

Strike League T20 2022: Live Stream

The Strike League T20 2022 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

