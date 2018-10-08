Best West Indies ODI XI that can defeat any team

West Indies need their star players to reverse their fortunes

West Indies players and their recent pay dispute with their cricketing board is not a new event in the history of cricket. Back in 2005, there was a similar dispute between the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) and the Cricket Board. The same issue appeared again in 2009 and 2014.

These repeated disputes have done no good to the international team. During these disputes, the board opted to send second-string squads for national assignments. The outcomes of those tours were disastrous to the national team.

With the emergence of T20s, most of the players (including juniors) opted to skip national duty and decided to continue their reins in the various T20 leagues. Since the T20 leagues offer better money for living, the players have chosen their clubs over the country.

Though the West Indies team is currently placed at 9 in the ICC ODI rankings, their fortunes can be reversed if their star players return to the national team. Now, let us look at a playing XI comprising of all the star players that can defeat any team in the ODI format.

Openers:

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

The self-proclaimed ‘Universal Boss,’ Chris Gayle, is one of the destructive openers in the history of cricket. His hard-hitting skills have earned him huge franchise contracts all over the world. The left-hander has scored 9727 runs from 284 ODIs with the high score of 215. In a 19-year long International career, he has piled-up 23 100s and 49 50s. Besides, his part-time off-break bowling has fetched him 165 wickets from 284 ODIs.

Though Gayle wishes to take part in the upcoming 2019 ICC World Cup, he declared himself unavailable for the next limited-over series against India.

#2 Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis is the recent addition in the list of hard-hitting players from the Caribbean Islands. In his limited career of 35 ODIs, he has scored 1010 runs with the strike rate of 82.31. His high score of 176 (not out) against England is a testament to his batting skills. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire hurt in that match due to injury.

Recently, Lewis had declined a white-ball contract offered by the national team for the 2018-19 season.

