Strongest T20I XI featuring 11 captains

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 183 // 29 Sep 2018, 17:54 IST

Since the inception of cricket, the sport has undergone innumerable changes over the years and the introduction of T20 format was arguably the biggest of all.

Following its advent, there has been a remarkable turnaround in the game of cricket. Not only has the format revolutionized the game for the better, but it has also led to the introduction of many mega-money T20 leagues including the IPL, BBL, CPL, PSL and BPL.

As such, it has witnessed some of the most prestigious cricketing legends grace the field in the past decade or so. Needless to say, in such a fast-moving format, the role of a captain is always instrumental in a team's success.

Having said that, let us take a look at a world T20I XI featuring 11 distinguished captains.

#1 Chris Gayle (West Indies)

As far as T20 is concerned, few can rival Chris Gayle's prowess in the format. Probably the most explosive opener in world cricket, Gayle was the first batsman to register a century in T20 internationals. Besides, The Universal Boss was the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket and also holds the record for the highest individual score as an opener in Twenty20 cricket.

In 346 T20 matches, Gayle has accumulated 11737 runs at an average of 40.19 and strike rate of 147.74. With 21 centuries and 71 half-centuries, he is simply a legend of this format.

He has also skippered his national cricket team from 2007-2010 in 17 matches and ended up on the winning side on 6 occasions with a result percentage of 38.23.

