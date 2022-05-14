SUN vs SES, English Regional Women's T20 Cup 2022, Match 4: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats, and Dream11 Team Prediction

The SUN (Sunrisers) will face the SES (South East Stars) in the fourth match of the English Regional Women's T20 Cup 2022 on Saturday at Chelmsford's Cloud County Ground.

The English Regional Women's T20 Cup, one of the most anticipated women's cricket tournaments, will begin on Saturday, with eight teams competing for the trophy.

Last year's champions, the South East Stars, will face last year's one of the worst performing teams "Sunrisers" in the tournament's fourth match. The Sunrisers are expected to make a comeback this year, so expect a great thrilling encounter between the two teams.

SUN vs SES Probable Playing XI

SUN Playing XI

Amara Carr, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Gayatri Gole, Kate Coppack, Abtaha Maqsood, and Sonali Patel

SES Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley, Rhianna Southby, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Aylish Cranstone, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, and Danielle Gregory

English Regional Women's T20 Cup SUN vs SES Match Details

Sunrisers vs South East Stars, Match 4, English Regional Women's T20 Cup 2022

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 7:00 PM

Venue: Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The Cloud County Ground's pitch appears to be well-balanced, allowing for both batting and bowling. In the first few overs, batting is a little easier, but after that, spinners can be effective.

In death overs, pacers, particularly cutters, will be quite effective. Pacers should have an easier time in the second innings, where they can easily capture some early wickets. If the toss is won, the winning team should bat first and bowl second, with pacers. A goal of 160-170 looks reasonable.

Today's SUN vs SES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amara Carr is the best wicketkeeper pick from the Sunrisers team as she bats in the top order. Moreover, she will perform wickeeping duties for the team, so pick her in your Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Cordelia Griffith is the greatest batsman selection for the Dream11 team, having hit 130 runs with an average of 26 in five matches last year. Sophia Dunkley, who hit 95 runs last year, appears to be another strong pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

The finest all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team are Bryony Smith and Alice Davidson-Richards. Last year's English Regional Women's T20 Cup saw Bryony Smith blast 144 runs and take four wickets. In the last year's tournament, Alice Davidson-Richards scored 73 runs and took three wickets.

Bowlers

Abtaha Maqsood, Danielle Gregory, Tash Farrant and Alice Capsey are all good bowler picks for the Dream11 team as they each took 4 wickets in last year's tournament. Kate Coppack is also a good pick for your Dream11 team.

Important stats for SUN vs SES Dream11 prediction team

Following are last year's stats of a few important players:

Alice Capsey - 185 runs and 4 wickets

Bryony Smith - 144 runs and 4 wickets

Cordelia Griffith - 130 runs

Grace Scrivens - 58 runs and 4 wickets

SUN vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Carr, A Cranstone, C Griffith, A Davidson-Richards (c), S Dunkley (vc), B Smith, M Villiers, G Scrivens, D Gregory, F Davies, and K Coppack

Fantasy Suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Carr, N Dattani, C Griffith, A Davidson-Richards (c), S Dunkley , B Smith (vc), M Villiers, G Scrivens, T Farrant, F Davies, and K Coppack

