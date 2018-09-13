Sunil Gavaskar questions Virat Kohli's captaincy in Test cricket

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.03K // 13 Sep 2018, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team have managed to win just a game in their five-match Test series against England. The number one Test team lost the five-match Test series 1-4 to England. However, they fought very well in all games barring Lord's Test.

The batsman Kohli has done an amazing job in both the series compared to captain Kohli. But, Kohli's captaincy was criticised by a lot of cricket experts. The former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has raised questions over Delhi-born cricketer, Virat Kohli's captaincy in the longest format of the game.

"Virat still has a lot to learn. Like we saw in South Africa earlier and now in England too, there were instances when right field placements or timely bowling changes made by him could have made a big difference. That was missing again. It has just been two years since he took over as a captain so at times the lack of experience shows,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

The Indian bowlers let England's lower-order players score a lot of runs. That is the main reason why the visitors faced a Test series defeat in England. Gavaskar feels the current skipper should learn to break good partnerships and won't let the opponent's lower-order score many runs.

"And whatever experience he had was that of Indian pitches where wickets fall quickly. He did not have the experience of breaking a good partnership. Hopefully, he will learn that by the time we tour Australia and won't let their lower order run away with momentum," he continued.

Virat Kohli has a habit of changing an XI in each and every game that cost the Test series in England. Team India will tour Australia in late 2018 to play four Tests apart from three T20Is and three ODIs. The former Indian opener feels that Kohli should give confidence to his players instead of dropping after a failure.

"You don't need massive changes because that upsets the rhythm and confidence of the entire team. But you need to find the areas where you think there were weaknesses. They need to be corrected. The need of the hour is to be brutally honest, to see that this is the area we didn't clearly measure up to. There is a need to fill that place up," he concluded.