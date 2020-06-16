×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar showed immense confidence in me, reveals Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

  • Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also narrated an incident that proved Sunil Gavaskar's shrewdness as a captain.
  • Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was instrumental in India's 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship victory.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 16 Jun 2020, 18:51 IST
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan revealed that Sunil Gavaskar was a brilliant skipper and showed a lot of confidence in him. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's leg spin, in tandem with Ravi Shastri's left-arm off-breaks were an important part of skipper Sunil Gavaskar's plans during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship, wherein India emerged victorious.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu on Facebook, the 54-year-old opened up on these facets and elaborated how Sunil Gavaskar's stewardship also helped the former get acclimatized to international cricket.

"Sunil Gavaskar had a lot of confidence in me and would allow me to set my own fields once I settled in. So the captain giving you confidence that you are good enough to be at this level was immense for me and Sunil Gavaskar gave me that confidence and managed me really well. Winning in 1985 was important as it proved that 1983 World Cup win was no fluke and that India had arrived on the scene in white-ball cricket. We had a terrific team and all the eleven had first-class hundreds so the quality of all-rounders we had is not seen now," he said.

Sunil Gavaskar possessed excellent man-management skills

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also heaped praise on Sunil Gavaskar's presence of mind, both on the field and also off it. He revealed an incident in the nets where the former Indian skipper told Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to bowl only leg spin and not use variations as the Australian media would capture his repertoire of deliveries, meaning that he would be found out easily in the match.

Although Sunil Gavaskar didn't captain India at a World Cup, his shrewdness and man-management attributes led the Men In Blue to victory at the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship.

"A day before the first match of the 1985 Benson and Hedges championship, Sunil Gavaskar told me and Ravi that let’s go for lunch. So we went back to the hotel, had a shower and went for lunch and over lunch Sunil Gavaskar asked me what field you would like to bowl to. That’s man management and showing confidence in the cricketer," Laxman Sivaramakrishnan stated.
Published 16 Jun 2020, 18:51 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 9 | 07:30 PM
INC
SMI
Match Live
INC VS SMI live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
PF 99/6 (10 ov)
SMI 67/5 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 32 runs.
PF VS SMI live score
Match 8 | Today
ALZ
PF
Match abandoned
ALZ VS PF live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
INC 71/5 (10 ov)
STO 70/4 (10 ov)
Indiska CC won by 1 runs.
INC VS STO live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SIG 99/2 (10 ov)
INC 91/6 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 8 runs.
SIG VS INC live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
ALZ 123/4 (10 ov)
SMI 44/7 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 79 runs.
ALZ VS SMI live score
Match 7 | Today
PF *54/1 (5.2 ov)
STO
Match abandoned
PF VS STO live score
Match 6 | Today
ALZ 83/4 (10 ov)
KCC 84/3 (9.1 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 7 wickets
ALZ VS KCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी